Lilienthal - Evacuation of residents remains in place until the weekend

The evacuation of dozens of houses and apartments in the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen will remain in place until at least the weekend due to the ongoing flooding. It is currently assumed that the rising water levels in the Wümme and Wörpe will reach the municipality of Lilienthal next weekend, the municipality announced on Thursday. Until then, the evacuation area cannot be released. According to the municipality, around 100 people are affected by the evacuation.

High water levels have already been recorded on the Wümme in Hellwege and the Wörpe in Grasberg, meaning that a rise is also to be expected in Lilienthal, it said. "We hope that the high water levels in the Wümme and Wörpe will be staggered so that water drainage in Lilienthal is permanently guaranteed," said Mayor Kim Fürwentsches (Green Party) according to the press release.

Dozens of houses and apartments in the municipality were evacuated on December 27. The municipality announced that the situation would be reassessed by experts by next Sunday at the latest. It is hoped that the 100 or so residents affected will then be able to return to their houses and apartments.

Source: www.stern.de