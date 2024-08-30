Eva Herzigova is set to astonish in Venice

At the Venice Film Festival, it wasn't just Angelina Jolie's film "Maria," based on the life of opera diva Maria Callas, grabbing attention. Instead, the spotlight briefly shifted towards Czech model Eva Herzigova, who stole the show with her bold outfit. As she strutted down the red carpet, the cameras zeroed in on her, unable to look away from her daring attire.

Herzigova, known for her sultry Wonderbra ads in the '90s, chose a semi-transparent black bodysuit by Etro for the event. This bewitching piece, reminiscent of a body tattoo, featured opaque black fabric at strategic points – the bust and crotch. She completed her audacious ensemble with a long, flowing black cape and accessorized with a grand golden necklace, a double-strand belly chain, and stylish black heels. Her poses were confident, a perfect blend of professionalism and seduction, captivating the photographers.

Married to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres from 1996 to 1999, Herzigova has since been with Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaj since 2001. They tied the knot in 2006 and share three sons – George, Edward, and Philipe Marsiaj.

Fashion and Film Unite in Venice

Spanning from August 28 to September 7, the Venice Film Festival showcases a fusion of international films vying for the Golden Lion and the stunning fashion choices of attending celebrities. The event began with "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega making a splash in a fiery red Dior gown that highlighted her figure with clever cut-outs.

Eva's bold fashion choice at the Venice Film Festival, with her Etro bodysuit and accessorized ensemble, became a talking point, momentarily shifting the attention away from the films. media outlets often discuss the fusion of fashion and film during events like this, highlighting the stars' unique styling choices.

