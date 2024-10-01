Eurozone inflation dips below the 2% threshold for the first instance.

For the first time in more than three years, the Eurozone witnessed an inflation rate below the two% mark in September.

As per an initial assessment by Eurostat, the EU's statistical agency, consumer prices increased by 1.8% when compared to the identical month of the previous year on Tuesday. The decrease in inflation is considered as a crucial step towards additional rate reductions by the European Central Bank (ECB).

