Eurowings likewise terminates trips headed towards Hamburg

Hamburg Airport takes another hit: Following Ryanair, budget carrier Eurowings is also scrapping flights in the city. According to Jens Bischof, CEO of Lufthansa's subsidiary, over 1,000 flights will be axed from the schedule in 2025. The domestic route to Cologne-Bonn will be suspended for the summer schedule, and six other European and North African destinations will no longer be serviced.

Similar to Ryanair boss Eddie Wilson, Bischof points to the high expenses at German airports as the cause for the cuts. He states, "The reduced fleet will significantly strain the direct connection between Hamburg, making flying from the city noticeably more expensive. This situation could have been averted. However, the airport's plan for an excessively high increase in fees leaves us with no other option."

Eurowings leads the market in Hamburg with 16 planes currently based there, offering 70 destinations. While making these cuts, Eurowings has introduced new flights from Cologne and Berlin to Dubai. The day prior, Ryanair announced it would slash its offer in Hamburg by 60%.

Wilson urged Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing and the federal government to eliminate the air traffic tax and decrease air traffic control charges. Eurowings also plans to reconsider connections at other German airports.

Eurowings' decision to withdraw flights mirrors Ryanair's actions, also fueled by the high costs at German airports. Despite canceling over 1,000 flights to various destinations in 2025, Eurowings is expanding its services with new flights from Cologne and Berlin to Dubai.

Read also: