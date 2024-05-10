However, the Swedish city of Malmo is currently facing division due to the Eurovision Song Contest's presence this year. On Saturday, the final of the contest will be watched by over 150 million people worldwide via television, and around 15,000 fans will be physically present at the Malmo Arena. However, the competition may be overshadowed by a pro-Palestinian protest, which is expected to attract at least 20,000 attendees, if not more.

The event, which is trying to maintain its "apolitical" reputation, has gotten entangled in the repercussions of Israel's war in Gaza. More than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since Israel launched its military response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, during which at least 1,200 people lost their lives, and over 250 were taken captive.

Those protesting or boycotting the event argue that it is merely a form of "artwashing" the conflict, while others insist the contest should remain free from geopolitical issues.

Paul Jordan, a fan and researcher of the contest who served as part of its communications team from 2015 to 2018, explains that politics has in fact played a role in the contest at times. However, he believes that the Israeli issue will be the defining factor this year.

As the tensions boil over in the lead-up to the semi-finals, scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, it is anticipated that the performance of Israel's representative, Eden Golan, will be met with boos as well as possible protests inside the arena.

During the second semi-final on Thursday, Israel made it to the final round with their entry, "Hurricane."

Jordan had anticipated the potential for boos during Golan's performance.

"We could well see protests in the arena, we could see booing," Jordan said. "I would imagine the scale of it in Malmo would be bigger than anything we've ever seen before."

The Politicized Nature of the Song Contest

Eurovision generally presents a cheerful exterior, with contestants doing their best to entertain the audience each year. But this year, even some of the performers themselves are expressing dissatisfaction.

"It's frustrating, I don't agree with it at all. It doesn't make sense," confided Ireland's participant, Bambie Thug, to CNN regarding the strict rules against making pro-Palestinian statements at the event.

Bambie Thug had initially released a statement rejecting calls for a boycott, stating their intention to provide a "pro-Palestinian voice" in Malmo. They told CNN that Israel's inclusion in the contest was an "unfortunate decision."

Designed as a unity-building project between European broadcasting organizations in 1956, Eurovision has a history of accommodating nations with poor human rights records. Azerbaijan and Russia, for example, have both reaped soft power advantages from their participation.

However, this year is by far the most difficult for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which chose not to exclude Israel due to the situation in Gaza. In contrast, Russia was barred from taking part after its invasion of Ukraine in 2020. The differing perspectives have spawned accusations of double standards from various quarters.

"The two are not comparable at all," defended Noel Curran, the EBU's Director General, telling CNN. He contended that Israel's national broadcaster, KAN, did not violate the contest's regulations like Russia did, which is the primary criterion for eligibility.

"If we start excluding people based on geopolitical situations or terrible things happening around the world, then every year we'll just have groups of people asking us to exclude someone – be it Azerbaijan, or someone else," Curran explained.

"We want to try and keep the contest as non-political as we can," he added. "And that's hard."

He may be downplaying the situation. Public relations representatives for a range of Europe's quirkiest musical acts have been particularly careful to shield their artists from questions about the protests, located just a short distance from their hotel accommodation in Malmo.

CNN attempted to arrange an interview with Golan, Israel's representative, but was informed it would be conditional on providing the questions in advance, a request that contravenes standard journalistic protocol.

The EBU has already intervened due to concerns over Golan's original song submission, "October Rain," which too closely alluded to the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2020.

Furthermore, the EBU has acted swiftly to prevent any dissent from reaching the Malmo Arena. Longstanding rules barring flags of non-participating countries have resulted in Palestinian flags being banned from the crowd, to which Bambie Thug vehemently objected.

"We wouldn't want them to do that for sure," Curran commented. "It's not something we want artists to do, and the rules state they can't do that."

The Eurovision authorities didn't confirm whether they might modify the broadcast audio to mask any booing that may occur during the Israeli performance.

Despite their best efforts, Eurovision's organizers will remain on edge during Golan's performance in the grand finale on Saturday.

"The main concern is any threat of violence, especially toward the singers," Jordan shared. "The worst-case scenario is a stage invasion." Such an incident took place during the UK's performance in 2018 when a man snatched SuRie's microphone and shouted a message before being escorted out.

The issue of boycotting artists due to pressure from pro-Palestinian groups has caused tension in Malmo as it readied to host a week's worth of Eurovision events.

"It's divided the city to some extent," Karin Karlsson, in charge of organizing the events in Malmo, acknowledged. "I don't think we'll answer any questions related to the war in Gaza by boycotting."

In sum, 20 artists had dropped out of performing in the city, but Karlsson is determined. "I have no problems," she assured. "I want to show people a lively, diverse city where different thoughts coexist."

Karlsson remains hopeful that Malmo will achieve her goal despite potential challenges. "But you never know. It's uncertain right now."

The host city's history of resistance and solidarity adds complexity to the situation. "Malmo has a history of resistance and solidarity, but the municipality is trying to rebrand Malmo as a more global city," Elina Pahnke, a Malmo-based journalist, explained. "That has caused tension between the residents who want the focus on public services instead of international spectacles."

The city has a sizable Muslim and Palestinian population and weekly pro-Palestinian protests since Israel's war in Gaza began in October. The protest during Saturday's live final could be the largest since those early weeks.

"We aim to show the EBU that Malmo's residents reject their attempt at artwashing," said Mohammad Ghannam, who leads the BDS group pushing for a Eurovision boycott.

A massive security operation has been mounted; a Swedish police representative noted it's one of the largest Malmo has ever seen, and includes officers from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

And last week, Israel's National Security Council raised its travel warning to Malmo, urging Israelis planning to attend Eurovision to reconsider attending, citing "a tangible concern that terrorists will exploit the protest and the anti-Israel atmosphere to target Israelis" and categorized Malmo as a hub for "anti-Israel protests."

Lara Yosef, a 30-year-old Syrian immigrant attending Saturday's demonstration, sees images of blood when she sees Eurovision advertisements in her city. "I hope that some artists will make statements on stage," Yosef expressed.

Amidst the existing tensions, some artists have encountered online harassment and abuse, while others have praised the anti-Israel protests. "More power to them for protesting," Bambie Thug stated, prompting their media manager to request shifting the conversation back to their music.

But the majority is focusing on disregarding the mounting distraction, aligning with Eurovision's organizers in offering cautious remarks. "Our sympathies are with everyone who says war is awful," declared Alyona Alyona from Ukraine. "Who else can genuinely describe what a war is like?"

