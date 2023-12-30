Eurostar temporarily suspends train services

Severe flooding has forced the British rail company Eurostar to suspend train services between London and mainland Europe. Southeastern Railway is also affected and is "working to clear the flooding".

The rail company Eurostar has canceled at least 14 services between London and mainland Europe due to flooded tunnels in the south of the UK. There were also significant delays as a Thames tunnel was flooded, the train operator Eurostar announced.

As the British rail company Southeastern Railway announced on the online service X, "all routes are blocked" due to "flooding" between Ebbsfleet station in the county of Kent and Eurostar's St. Pancras station in London. Thousands of travelers were stranded at London's St Pancras station. The Met Office issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across much of the country.

Eurostar operates long-distance rail services between London and Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam via Ashford station, halfway to the south coast of England. Southeastern said the disruption would continue "until the end of the day". "We are working to clear the flooding in the tunnels."

It is the second disruption to train services to London under the English Channel in ten days. Following the end of an unannounced strike by French employees of tunnel operator Getlink shortly before Christmas, train services only resumed last Friday. Eurostar had to cancel 30 trains because of the strike.

Source: www.ntv.de