Eurosport fires commentator for sexist comments

British TV channel Eurosport fires its Olympic commentator Bob Ballard after a sexist remark. During the swimming competitions, it was about women and makeup. Ballard later apologized.

A sexist remark during the Paris Olympic swimming competitions has cost a British TV commentator his job. The Australian freestyle relay team with Mollie O'Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, and Shayna Jack had just won gold. As the 4x100-meter freestyle relay left the swimming pool, Bob Ballard said they were "all done" and added, "Well, the women have just finished. You know how women are... they lounge around and put on makeup."

Ballard's co-commentator, former British Olympic swimmer Lizzie Simmonds, immediately called her colleague's remark "offensive," to which he reacted with laughter. The comment went viral. Ballard's employer, Eurosport, subsequently announced that he had been removed from the commentary team, according to BBC.

Ballard, who has also worked for the BBC and covered numerous Olympic Games and World Championships, later spoke about the criticism and the channel's decision on the platform X. "It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologize. I am a strong supporter of women's sports," he wrote and added, "I will miss the Eurosport team very much and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympic Games." He will not make any further comments, it was stated.

"During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate remark," the channel said in a statement: "As a result, he has been immediately removed from our commentary team."

The removal of Bob Ballard from Eurosport's commentary team was due to his comments during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris. His sexist remarks about the women's swimming team sparked widespread criticism, leading to his departure from the broadcast team.

