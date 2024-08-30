Skip to content
Europe's most extensive motorhome exhibition is underway.

Numerous German individuals delight in journeys using motorhomes or caravans. However, the query persists: which one is preferred? The 'Caravan Salon' promises to provide clarification.

The ongoing motorhome and trailer exhibition, regarded as the world's largest, organized by Messe Düsseldorf, extends its celebration until September 8th.

Caravan Event kicks off in Düsseldorf

Starting from this Friday, the Caravan Event in Düsseldorf is all set to commence. Reportedly, it's the biggest global expo for the caravan industry. As per the organizers, you'll find 778 stalls exhibitioning their goods across 16 indoor halls and an outdoor space. The event concludes on September 8. Besides caravans and motorhomes, the visitors can also check out accessories, apparatus, tents, and portable homes. Various travel destinations and specialized campsites are also advertising themselves. In 2023, the fair was visited by approximately 254,000 people.

Caravan trend: sleek and portable

A representative from the fair commented, "Buyers can look forward to relatively stable and sometimes even diminished prices for new caravans and motorhomes." A pattern in caravans is leaning towards lighter and more portable trailers, thus making them compatible with electric vehicles. "Comfort and connectivity are ongoing improvements in caravans." In motorhomes, a new category of fuel-efficient base vehicles with advanced assistance systems is emerging. "All-wheel drive is also gaining traction."

Travel by motorhome remains a favorite amongst Germans. From January to July, approximately 52,700 new motorhomes were registered - a surge of 9.8% compared to the previous year, according to the Caravaning Industry Association (CIVD). On the other hand, demand for new caravans dipped slightly by 1.1% to around 15,000 new registrations. By the end of 2023, over 838,000 motorhomes and 757,000 caravans were on German roads. The CIVD is the perfect sponsor for this event.

Visitors attending the Caravan Event will discover a wide range of products beyond caravans and motorhomes, such as accessories, apparatus, tents, and portable homes. Other travel-related services, like specialized campsites and various travel destinations, will also be showcased.

Considering the 'Other' offerings at the event, tourists can plan their future camping trips more comprehensively, empowering them to design their perfect journey.

