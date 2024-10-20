Europe's hidden travel period commences at present.

Who can forget this summer's protests against overtourism in Barcelona and Mallorca, the wildfires that engulfed Greece during its hottest June and July on record, and the implementation of selfie stoplights to manage crowds on Rome and Florence's busy streets?

For travelers seeking to evade such chaos while also saving on both sweat and money, Europe's hidden season is the perfect solution.

From approximately mid-October to mid-December, Europe's off-peak travel period offers fewer crowds, significantly more comfortable temperatures in regions known for sweltering summers, and noticeably less expensive airfare and accommodations.

Drop in costs

According to Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel platform Hopper, the most cost-effective time to fly to Europe is typically between the middle of October and the middle of December. During these eight to nine weeks, average airfare prices are typically 40% less than those during the summer's peak in June.

Hopper's data reveals that this year, airfare to Europe from the United States between October 20 and December 8 is averaging between $560 and $630 per ticket — a 9% decrease compared to the same period last year and a 5% reduction compared to 2019.

Moreover, average nightly accommodation rates in Europe's top 10 most popular travel destinations (including Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich) plummet by 27% during December compared to June, when tourism reaches its zenith.

For Americans not bound by a domestic Thanksgiving celebration, even Thanksgiving week can be considered Europe's off-peak travel period, says Katy Nastro, of travel site Going.

“Since so many individuals focus on domestic travel due to the Thanksgiving holiday, domestic prices surge,” she explained. “However, the silver lining is that European travel, particularly to Europe, becomes remarkably affordable due to airlines cutting fares to fill seats.”

The period between the last week of November and the initial two weeks of December is another remarkable bargain for US airfare and European travel deals, Nastro claims, referring to this time as "the calm before the winter holiday storm."

She advises planning travel prior to December 16, when prices begin to gradually escalate across the board.

Noticeable shift

Jack Ezon, founder of EMBARK Beyond travel agency, has noticed a 22% increase in clients who traditionally visited Europe during the summer months opting for the shoulder seasons of spring or fall instead.

Ezon attributes this trend to the fact that summers have grown intolerably hot in many places, prices are significantly higher in popular European destinations during the summer, and overtourism has become a pressing issue in various locations.

Ezon recommends Madrid, Barcelona, and Ireland for autumn travel, as they offer comfortable temperatures without being too cold and avoid the hoards of summer road trippers. The principality of Monaco, bordering the French Riviera, is an excellent fall option as well, he argues, due to its mild weather and access to shopping, dining, and breathtaking nature.

Madeline Steuber, Virtuoso advisor and co-founder of Steuber Travel Group, argues that being flexible with shoulder season travel can yield both lower costs and a more enriching travel experience.

“We encourage our clients who wish to travel during the festive period, typically later December, to consider delaying their travel dates to the week after Thanksgiving through the first two weeks of December,” she said.

“We can secure premium guides, drivers, and excellent hotels at lower price points for the same product than what they would pay for during the summer months,” she explained.

Steuber suggests river cruising in Europe as a suitable fall option for covering ground while also limiting food and beverage expenses. The week after Thanksgiving through the first two weeks of December is the optimal time to get deals on river cruises, she asserted.

Furthermore, many river cruises along the Danube, Main, and Rhine rivers visit Christmas markets during this time of year, giving travelers the opportunity to soak up the holiday atmosphere.

“Any traveler who has yearned to experience European Christmas markets but has been held back by a lack of time off may be in luck this year,” said Nastro. “Since Thanksgiving falls on the last week of November this year, you could potentially take a winter holiday trip during Thanksgiving week.”

On November 29, one of Germany's renowned Christmas markets opens in Nuremberg, and France's beloved Strasbourg Christmas market begins on November 27, giving travelers the chance to indulge in mulled wine and gingerbread while their family and friends back home are busy feasting on turkey and stuffing.

Emerging European destinations that are gaining popularity, including searches during this time of year, include Marseille in Southern France, Cyprus, Denmark's Faroe Islands, Longyearbyen in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, and Helsinki. All these locations offer cheaper airfare from the US for end-of-year travel in 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 and 2019, according to Hopper data.

Mediterranean cities in the south of France, Greece, and Cyprus remain mild throughout November and December, while Northern European destinations like the Faroe Islands, Finland, and Norway offer the opportunity to witness the Northern Lights.

"There's definitely a trend among younger travelers towards many of these destinations," stated Berg. "Those domestic travelers who used to visit Jackson Hole are now opting for the Arctic Circle."

Booking.com's latest disclosure of 2025's trending destinations indicates growing interest in unique European cities such as Trieste, Italy; Tignes, France; and Villajoyosa, Spain. The site found that about two-thirds (61%) of Americans plan to travel during the off-season in the coming year to lower the overall cost of their trips, according to Ben Harrell, Managing Director, US at Booking.com.

Nastro observed that while Croatia's coast and Kotor in Montenegro are crowded with tourists during the summer, the shoulder season offers a cozy appeal as well.

"Cultural festivals, homemade pumpkin seed oil, and nearly tourist-free views should be considered," she advised, but urged travelers to "stick to the bigger cities as some smaller seaside towns may be closed for the season."

Tuscany transforms during the winter months, with crisp weather and white truffle season in November and December. Hotels like the 18th-century Borgo San Vincenzo in Montepulciano can organize truffle hunts and visits to local truffle markets, and a Christmas market even takes over the town's Piazza Grande starting in mid-November.

Traveling to Europe instead of a domestic destination around Thanksgiving benefits from having the least crowded airports on Thanksgiving Day. The jampacked Sunday after the holiday should be avoided.

Along with airfare, average nightly accommodation rates drop significantly in Europe at the end of the year compared to peak summer months.

Hopper's data reveals average nightly rates in cities like Paris and Reykjavik falling 30% or more at the end of the year compared to peak summer. Rome's savings on nightly rates soar to 40%, with an average room rate of $200 per night.

This means previously unreachable European gems may suddenly become affordable.

"Finding availability at certain European gems can be difficult in the summer without early planning, but some of our favorite places still have availability for Thanksgiving," stated Fora advisor Kim Hannah. Some luxury properties like Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland; J.K. Place Roma in Italy; and Grand Hotel Son Net in Mallorca, Spain, remain open for Thanksgiving with affordable rates.

An online search for rooms at Adare Manor shows rates of $814 for two people with breakfast on November 28, 2024, while a similar room on June 29, 2025, costs nearly double that at $1,524.

At Mallorca's Grand Hotel Son Net, a room on Thanksgiving night this year is 515 euros (around $560) while the same room on June 19, 2025 (requiring a two-night minimum due to peak season) costs 1,075 euros (around $1,168).

Another opportunity for savings

Even if a secret-season trip to Europe can't be arranged before winter holidays, Berg suggested marking your calendar and setting price alerts for Travel Deal Tuesday – the travel equivalent of Black Friday. These deals are available on December 3 this year.

"The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is probably the single best day of the year to book a trip to Europe or any international destination," Berg said. "We see deep discounts on airfare deals and on hotel stays across the travel industry, and then naturally on the Hopper app as well."

Traveling to Europe in January or February may bring even cooler temperatures but can offer many of the same benefits of the fall lull, including lower prices and fewer crowds, she added.

"There's more of a focus on tourism in summer," Berg said. "Whereas during this period you're having a much more local experience, which is what many travelers are craving."

Florida-based travel writer Terry Ward hopes for enough snow during an early-December ski trip to the Montana Lodge & Spa in Italy's Aosta Valley.

Travelers who are conscious of both costs and avoiding overcrowded destinations might consider the European off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-December. During this period, airfare to Europe from the United States is typically 40% less expensive than during the summer's peak in June. Furthermore, average nightly accommodation rates in Europe's top 10 most popular travel destinations decrease significantly, with a 27% plummet during December compared to June when tourism reaches its peak.

Read also: