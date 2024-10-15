European trip cancellations by Iranian airline companies.

Following the implementation of fresh restrictions, it appears that Iranian carriers are calling off their trips to Europe. As Maghsud Asadi Samani, head of the Iranian Airlines Association, put it, "No Iranian aircraft will make it to Europe after the sanctions," as reported by news agency Ilna.

EU imposed brand new sanctions against Iran on Monday, citing the provision of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia. These sanctions specifically target Iran's national airline, Iran Air, stripping it of the ability to market tickets within the EU. Iran Air was one of the few airlines with direct flights to Iran. As reported by Ilna, the sanctions also forbid the refueling of its fleet in Europe.

However, Iran is not expected to be completely cut off from the EU due to these sanctions. There's a substantial demand for flights to European destinations as of late. Many business travelers and those returning to their homeland from Europe are utilizing connecting flights via Istanbul or Dubai. Turkish airlines will continue to maintain their services with Iranian airlines.

