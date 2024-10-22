European Time: Witnessed a substantial Russian initiative in Moldova

The European Union has verified Russia's significant assaults on democracy within Moldova's prospective membership, asserting it as proven. The European Union denounces Russia's unparalleled harmful meddling in Moldova's presidential elections and constitutional referendum, as stated in a declaration published by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to the declaration, a substantial campaign orchestrated by Russia and its proxies aimed to jeopardize the democratic electoral procedures of the country situated between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 Militaristic NATO Headquarters in Rostock: Moscow Issues Summons to German Ambassador

Following the inauguration of the maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock, the Russian government has summoned the German ambassador to Moscow. "The German ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was handed a stern protest," the ministry announced. "The expansion of NATO's military infrastructure into former East Germany will result in grave consequences," the statement read.

15:44 Zelensky Anticipates German Concession with US Backing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipates that US approval for Ukraine's NATO entrance could also lead to Germany's compliance. In the NATO concern, France, Britain, and Italy have displayed signs of support, Zelensky informed journalists in a conversation. However, Germany is hesitant towards Ukraine's NATO membership. He believes, however, that Germany's stance has softened - "it is also a fact." Regarding the invitation to Ukraine for NATO membership, "they are concerned about Russia's reaction," Zelensky clarified. But a larger alliance could influence this stance. "A larger alliance that endorses us - a clear yes from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: "Guterres' Present to Putin is Absolutely Laughable"

Russia's state media report that UN Secretary-General Guterres is slated to meet with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia expert Niko Karasek considers this bilateral meeting as "putting the cherry on top for Putin."

14:54 Heads of State of Brazil and Cuba Cancel BRICS Summit Participation

The heads of state of Brazil and Cuba have canceled their participation in the BRICS summit taking place this week in the Russian city of Kazan, as reported by "Kyiv Independent" citing Russian state media. Both heads of state are unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances," Kremlin President Advisor Yuri Ushakov stated in a statement. The 78-year-old Lula is said to have sustained a minor brain hemorrhage after a fall at his home over the weekend and will appear via video conference. Diaz-Canel is suffering from "severe energy problems," Russian state media reports. Cuba's power supply has been virtually depleted for days, and Hurricane "Oscar" has also caused damage.

14:22 Weber: "Putin's BRICS Plan is Not Gaining Traction"

Putin is aiming to steer the BRICS alliance "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber explains why a cohesive, unified block is unlikely to emerge from the alliance. Nevertheless, the fact that even a NATO member is participating in the summit in Russia is causing consternation.

13:57 Xi and Modi Arrive in Kazan for BRICS SummitChinese President Xi Jinping and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the summit of the so-called BRICS group. Hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the summit aims to leverage the group's influence to surmount his widespread isolation due to the Ukraine war. According to Russian reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and approximately two dozen heads of state and government, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are anticipated to attend. Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with many of them on the sidelines of the summit.

13:41 EU Parliament Sanctions 35-Billion-Euro Aid PackageThe European Parliament has approved a new aid package for Ukraine valued up to 35 billion euros. Parliamentarians cast their votes in favor of the loan with an overwhelming majority of 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The funds will be disbursed next year to address Ukraine's most pressing financial needs during the Russian war of aggression. Parliament President Roberta Metsola called it a "strong message" that Russia, as the aggressor, should bear the costs of the damage in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; instead, interest and repayment will be financed from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. Around 210 billion euros of the Russian central bank's assets are frozen under EU sanctions against Russia, with annual interest earnings estimated at up to three billion euros.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Rebukes MoscowRussia is infringing upon human rights with their "foreign agent" law, according to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The court in Strasbourg found that the regulations are stigmatizing and are not compatible with freedom of expression. The court stated that the law does not protect national security, as asserted by Moscow, but rather serves to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the banned Memorial organization, brought the case.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Pursues "Anti-Western Bloc"German Development Minister Svenja Schulze has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of aiming to present the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance prior to the summit in Russian Kazan. She suggested that neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa should be offered "better prospects for fair cooperation" as an alternative. Schulze noted the increase in involvement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example of such cooperation. She described Putin's desire to portray himself as the leader of an "outdated" anti-Western alliance in Kazan as misguided, adding that many BRICS attendees were also participating in G7 meetings and collaborating effectively.

12:27 Russia Reports Capture of Another SettlementRussian forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry and TASS news agency. The settlement is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial Donbass. While both regions have been annexed, they are not fully under Russian control. Over several months, Russian forces have made slow but steady progress, regularly declaring the capture of destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: Quality Not a Factor for North Korean Soldiers in RussiaRumors emerge about North Korean soldiers joining Russian forces in conflict, but correspondent Rainer Munz cautions against drawing hasty conclusions. He explores potential motivations for Russia, as well as possible countermeasures to the alleged collaboration.

11:46 Ukraine Severely Damages Dozens of DronesUkrainian air defense claims to have shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight. The interceptions primarily occurred over central, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

11:20 Power Outage in Enerhodar Following AttackRussian sources report that power has been lost in the occupied city of Enerhodar in close proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a drone attack. One man was killed in the Ukrainian attack, as announced by the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, via Telegram. Reinforcements of air defense remain active. Since March 2022, Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which they have disconnected from Ukraine's power grid. Periodic shelling disrupts the vital cooling supply.

10:50 South Korea Explores Delivering Weapons to UkraineIn response to strengthened military ties between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is evaluating the possibility of providing arms directly to Ukraine. Multiple defensive and offensive measures are being prepared by the presidential office in Seoul to combat various scenarios in which North Korea and Russia would collaborate. Implementing lethal weapons to Ukraine is among these contingencies. A representative of the presidential office stated, "We would consider the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of our sequential strategies, and if the situation escalates, we could also consider an offensive application." Thus far, South Korea has only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing devices.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Projects "Downfall" of UkraineRussia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, charges Britain with waging a "proxy war" against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, Kelin forecasts the "end of Ukraine" and accentuates the decreasing power of Ukrainian resistance, stating that daily gains are made by Russian forces. He claims that around 18 percent of Ukraine is currently under Russian occupation. During the interview, Kelin dismissed accusations that Russia was responsible for the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, in which a woman lost her life.

09:52 ISW Alleges Deaths of Prisoners and Chemical Weapon Use: Russia Perpetrates War CrimesThe Russian armed forces are accused of perpetrating ongoing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. Such atrocities extend beyond the killing of two Ukrainian prisoners of war on Oct. 18. The Institute highlights recent reports of Russian forces murdering Ukrainian prisoners of war, breaching the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The Institute cites a recent Russian military blogger post that displays a video and alleges the use of chloropicrin - a lung-damaging pesticide - against Ukrainian forces. In May 2022, the U.S. State Department reported Russian forces employing chloropicrin and other irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Russia is a signatory of.

09:26 North Korea Denies Unfounded Claims of Sending Soldiers to RussiaNorth Korea dismisses accusations of dispatching soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as unsubstantiated rumors. These allegations, lead by South Korea, aim to tarnish the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and harm the harmonious relations between two sovereign nations, as stated by North Korea's UN General Assembly committee delegate.

09:00 Putin Extends Invitation for Summit: Business and Friendships DivergePutin extends an invitation for a grand summit in Russian Kazan. Beyond the BRICS countries, the presence of various nations indicates Russia, China, and others' growing influence. ntv journalist Rainer Munz assesses the situation. On a fundamental level, the alliance varies from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Bilateral Agreement Signed by Stark-Watzinger and Lissowyj in KyivFor struggling Education Minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, a change of pace is on the cards. She travels to Ukrainian capital Kyiv for discussions. With this visit, she aims to emphasize Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine, as previously stated. The visit also marks the signing of a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces one from the Soviet era. Accompanying her is a high-ranking science delegation. The objective of the agreement is to boost Ukraine's innovative capabilities. Stark-Watzinger has visited Kyiv twicesince the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

08:16 Explosion at Chemical Factory in Russian TambovRussian authorities attribute an explosion in a chemical factory in Tambov's southern region to an Ukrainian drone strike. A brief fire also ensued, as reported by Tambov Oblast Governor, Maxim Jegorov, via Telegram. No casualties are reported as of now. Tambov Oblast, about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is home to the capital city situated mid-way between Moscow and Volgograd.

07:49 Kindergarten Group Visits Military Base in Rostov and Receives "Liberated" Bachmut ModelRussian kindergarten children continue to be exposed to militarization, as confirmed by Meduza's independent report. Last week, a kindergarten group from Rostov visited a local military base. To mark the occasion, they were initiated into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. A senior sergeant presented them with a scaled-down model of Bachmut's ruined Ukrainian city as a souvenir. The model depicted buildings, tanks with the letter Z, and a Russian flag atop a building. The exhibit carried the title "The Liberation of Bachmut," bridging the gap between young minds and the manner in which Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Sumy Region Suffers from Russian Drone Strike, Triple Fatality ReportedAccording to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko, a Russian drone strike on the Sumy region's eastern border has resulted in the loss of three lives, including a child. The attack on a residential building was reported on Telegram during the night.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office Confirms Killing of Two Ukrainian POWs by Russian SoldiersThe Donetsk Prosecutor's Office reports an incident involving Russian soldiers who allegedly killed two Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region near Selydove. The soldiers, who were unarmed, were reportedly captured during an attack on Ukrainian positions on October 18. Forced to lie face down, they were subsequently shot in close-range, marring the Geneva Conventions and constituting a serious war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation under martial law, with the Ukrainian ombudsman sharing the incident details with UN and Red Cross.

06:19 Harris Accuses Trump of Susceptibility to Manipulation by Dictators and AutocratsDemocratic US presidential nominee Kamala Harris cautions of Trump's susceptibility to manipulation by dictators and autocrats. During a Michigan campaign event, she claimed Trump could be controlled by flattery and gifts from dictators and autocrats. If elected, she predicts potential ramifications for Ukraine, warning of its potential fall to Russia. Harris advocated for the continuation of bipartisan Congressional support for Ukraine, proving concerned over Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Tula Regions' Distilleries Using in Ukrainian Drone Attacks, No Casualties ReportedRussian media sources maintain two distilleries in the Tula district, south of Moscow, have been damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks. Governor Dmitri Miliajew confirmed no fatalities and requested emergency services for assessment. The extent of the attack on the distilleries located in Efremov and Luschkowski cannot be established at present. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack reportedly caused damage to a heating plant and a building in Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine. Russian air defense units reportedly intercepted at least six Ukrainian drones in the area, with no injuries reported.

05:01 Poland seeks Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan's Confidential Annexes

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, expresses interest in reviewing the confidential appendices of the victory strategy proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky suggested that the complete text wouldn't be disclosed and that only select partners critical for execution would have access to the undisclosed sections of certain sections. Bartoszewski explained that Poland hasn't been privy to the entire plan. The Polish official emphasized, "When Germany discussed shipping helmets to the Ukrainians, we supplied 320 tanks. Our role was substantial, thus we have a right to access these records."

04:06 London Offers Kiev a Billion-Dollar Loan

The UK offers a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (equivalent to 4.41 billion dollars) to Ukraine. Defense Minister John Healey declared that the British contribution would be solely allocated for military purposes, potentially being used to enhance drone capabilities with a range surpassing certain long-range missiles. Regarding the possibility of Ukraine using the funds to procure British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia, Healey stated, "They're placing a significant emphasis on developing drones with even greater ranges. They will collaborate with us on how they utilize the funds and the weapons they require immediately." The amount represents a portion of a larger planned loan from G7 nations, which will be funded by profits derived from around 300 billion dollars worth of frozen Russian state assets in the Western world.

02:47 Potential Deployment of North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War: US to Consult with Allies

Following rumors of a potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia in support of the Ukraine conflict, the US expressed concern. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, addressed the UN Security Council, voicing his concerns, stating, "If these rumors prove true, this development would be highly alarming, indicating an intensification of military ties between North Korea and Russia." Wood added, "We are engaging with our allies and partners to discuss the repercussions of such a significant action."

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" is Released Today

In the wake of her husband Alexei's demise, Julia Navalnaya sees her husband's autobiography "Patriot" as a testament to his relentless criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unwavering belief in a brighter future for Russia. The book, spanning over 500 pages, highlights numerous family photographs and political moments, is being published today not only in Russian but also in 19 other languages, including German.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Ukrainian Troops to Persevere in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his troops to remain resilient in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports of Russian troops pushing back Ukrainian forces, Zelensky maintained, "We retain our position, and I salute every soldier for his courage." He consulted with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. Zelensky further stated, "We must not overlook the strategic significance of the Kursk operation. The war should return to its origin. This is the instance when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory."

23:36 Guterres to Meet Putin in Russia

As per Russian sources, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia since the large-scale Russian offensive in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Thursday during the BRICS group summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The meeting between Guterres and Putin is anticipated to address "UN activities" and "current global issues," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 USA to Aid Ukrainian Drone Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the USA is planning to provide assistance worth $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones. Zelensky expressed gratitude for this support, stating, "We are appreciative of this assistance. We need Ukraine to safeguard its sovereignty despite the myriad political threats streets."

21:51 South Korea Ponders Sending Intelligence Agents to Ukraine

South Korean media reports that Seoul could send intelligence agents to Ukraine, potentially in response to North Korean soldiers supposedly being deployed to Russia. According to a report citing intelligence sources, "The government and military are exploring the possibility of dispatching an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, encompassing intelligence agents and specialists in enemy tactics." South Korean personnel could allegedly provide interpretation services and intelligence on captured North Korean soldiers, as well as offer expertise in enemy tactics to Ukrainian forces.

Despite the ongoing tensions between the European Union and Russia over Moscow's interference in Moldova's elections, the EU Parliament has approved a significant aid package for Ukraine worth up to 35 billion euros. The Russian government's summoning of the German ambassador to Moscow follows the inauguration of NATO's militaristic headquarters in Rostock, expressing its disapproval of NATO's expansion into former East Germany.

