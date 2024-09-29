European supporters applaud the victory of FPÖ.

After the FPÖ's triumph in Austria's National Council election, Europe's right wing is elated. "Great job to Herbert Kickl & the FPÖ," wrote AfD chair Alice Weidel on social media, following the initial projections. Geert Wilders of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) also rejoiced: "Congrats FPÖ," Wilders posted, expressing joy over the rising strength of right-wing parties in Europe. "We're winning! Times are changing," the Dutch politician wrote. "Identity, sovereignty, freedom, no more illegal immigration/asylum - that's what millions of Europeans desire!"

The right-wing FPÖ clinched Austria's parliamentary election with 29.2% of the vote, as announced by the Interior Ministry in the preliminary final result. The previous chancellor's party, ÖVP, slipped into second place with 26.5% of the vote. The conservative ÖVP suffered a drop of 11 percentage points compared to the 2019 election, while the FPÖ saw a gain of 13 points.

The Social Democratic SPÖ will be the third-strongest force in the National Council, the main parliamentary chamber, with 21.1% (-0.1). The Liberals NEOS secured 9% of the vote (+0.9). The Greens, who had previously governed with the conservatives, received only 8% (-5.9) in this election. Smaller parties like the Beer Party and the communist KPOE failed to cross the 4% threshold required for entry into parliament.

Le Pen: "Victory of the People"

The FPÖ's election success also resonated with the chair of France's right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella. "Overwhelmed with pride to share the European Parliament with our allies from the FPÖ, who have won tonight's parliamentary election in Austria with a clear majority," he wrote on social media.

An FPÖ-led government would focus on "sovereignty, prosperity, and identity of their country," as confirmed by party colleague Marine Le Pen. "Following the elections in Italy, the Netherlands, and France, this surge, which champions the defense of national interests, the preservation of identities, and the reclaiming of sovereignty, proves to be a victory of the people everywhere," Le Pen wrote.

Positive responses also came from Belgium: "Impressive victory of our friends and partners from the Austrian FPÖ," wrote Belgian MEP Gerolf Annemans from the far-right Vlaams Belang on social media, which represented a "motivating reinforcement" for the right-wing faction "Patriots for Europe" in the European Parliament, which also congratulated Kickl and the FPÖ on social media.

