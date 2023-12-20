Skip to content
European places: Eintracht wants to stay in contention with a win

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to achieve a better starting position in the battle for a European Cup place with a win against Borussia Mönchengladbach today (20:30/Sky). In the last match before the Bundesliga winter break, the 2022 Europa League winners can once again rely on goalscorer Omar...

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller before the match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Bundesliga - European places: Eintracht wants to stay in contention with a win

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to achieve a better starting position in the battle for a European Cup place with a win against Borussia Mönchengladbach today (20:30/Sky). In the last match before the Bundesliga winter break, the 2022 Europa League winners can once again rely on goalscorer Omar Marmoush, who returns to the starting eleven after an illness and yellow card suspension.

Ellyes Skhiri and Philipp Max are also candidates for the starting line-up. Coach Dino Toppmöller is confident that defensive boss Robin Koch will be available again. He had to be substituted early in last Sunday's league game at Bayer 04 Leverkusen (0:3).

