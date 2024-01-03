European arrest warrant against Christina Block

On New Year's Eve, Christina Block's ex-husband is attacked in Denmark. The attackers take the two children present to their mother in Hamburg. According to a report, the authorities in Denmark have now issued a European arrest warrant for the 49-year-old.

According to a media report, the Danish authorities have issued a European arrest warrant for steakhouse heiress Christina Block. According to the newspaper "Bild", the warrant has already been forwarded to the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office.

Accordingly, the public prosecutor's office in the Hanseatic city has converted it into a residence order. Block therefore remains at large for the time being, but must inform the authorities of her whereabouts. "We are not commenting on the facts of the case at present, the examination of the overall facts of the case is ongoing," senior public prosecutor Mia Sperling-Karstens is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Block's ex-husband Stephan Hensel was visiting a pub in Gravenstein, Denmark, on New Year's Eve with two of their children when several unknown men attacked him. The men loaded the 13-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son into a car and abducted them. The ex-couple's two youngest children later turned up at Block's home in Hamburg.

Block and Hensel have been fighting for years over custody of their children. The two have four children in total. The couple divorced in 2018, after which Hensel moved to Denmark and kept the two youngest children with her after a visit in summer 2021. One daughter lives with Block, another with her father.

In October 2023, Block told Bild newspaper that she still had no contact with her children despite a contact order. The 49-year-old is the daughter of Hamburg restaurateur Eugen Block, who founded the Block House steakhouse chain in 1968. She has been in a relationship with TV presenter and sports journalist Gerhard Delling since 2021.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de