Amusement park - Europa-Park plans to open roller coasters in the new season

Europa-Park in Rust in southern Baden plans to open two roller coasters in the spring. The new "Voltron Nevera" ride, which has been announced for some time, is around 1.4 kilometers long and features backwards rides, rollovers and strong accelerations.

In addition, the "Alpenexpress Enzian", which was damaged in a major fire, is to be reopened: "We're getting a completely new roller coaster," founder and park boss Roland Mack told the German Press Agency. The summer season at Germany's largest theme park will begin on March 23.

The "Tiroler Wildwasserbahn" was also affected by the fire in June. Mack said: "We have rebuilt the attractions. We haven't done this very often in the almost 50-year history of the park." The Alpenexpress will ride through a rocky landscape - and no longer through a hall.

At the time, the fire broke out in a technical room of the "Yomi Magic World of Diamonds" attraction and, according to earlier reports, was caused by a technical fault. Mack announced further consequences from the incident: "We want to make another massive upgrade in the area of the ghost train to further limit the risks. This is an initiative that comes from us." As the park announced before Christmas, work is still underway on the redesigned gemstone grotto.

Mack had already said at the end of November that the leisure facility in the Ortenau district was expecting more than six million visitors again in the current financial year and wanted to match the previous year's record.

Guests must be prepared for rising prices in the summer season. According to the online booking system, a standard day ticket - depending on the day of the week - will then cost between 61.50 euros and 69.50 euros, which corresponds to an increase of around seven percent.

Mack had announced that the launch of the "Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac" roller coaster - its full name - was planned for the start of the 2024 season. However, the park boss also pointed out uncertainties such as supply bottlenecks for electronic parts. The new Croatia themed area is being built next to the railroad. A tall tower with a dome, reminiscent of the former Wardenclyffe Tower of inventor Nikola Tesla (1856 to 1943) in New York, is being built at the train station.

Europa-Park announcement page on new gemstone grotto, 19.12. Tweet with video on roller coaster "Voltron Nevera"

