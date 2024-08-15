Skip to content
Europa-Park is popular with foreign tourists

Germany's largest leisure park attracts millions of people every year. Visitors from other countries rate it top in a survey. A ranking also mentions other attractions.

Germany's largest leisure park, Europa-Park in Rust, is highly popular among international tourists. According to a survey published by the German National Tourist Board (DZT), this South Baden attraction, featuring roller coasters, fairground rides, and restaurants, ranks second in a Germany-wide poll, trailing only the Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg. The Europa-Park in the Ortenau district welcomes around six million visitors annually, as previously stated by the Mack family, its owners.

Approximately 25,000 people from outside Germany participated in the online survey, as reported by the DZT, the federal government's marketing organization for the travel destination Germany.

Baden-Württemberg continues to feature prominently on the list of favorite attractions. The Lake Constance (Bodensee) with the Island of Mainau and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Klosterinsel Reichenau ranks 12th. The Ravensburger Spieleland in Meckenbeuren (Bodenseekreis) comes in at 16th, followed by the Black Forest (18th) and the Erlebnispark Tripsdrill in Cleebronn (Heilbronn district) at 19th place.

Top 100 attractions in Germany

The survey that ranked Europa-Park second in Germany was conducted by the DZT, which is responsible for marketing Germany as a travel destination. The DZT also reported that about 25,000 international respondents participated in the online survey.

