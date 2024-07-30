- EUR 30 million extra for repairing flood protection

To swiftly address damages to flood protection facilities, the Free State is providing an additional 30 million euros. This was decided by the cabinet in its last meeting before the summer break at the Kloster Weltenburg near Kelheim. Specifically, around 14.5 million euros will go to state waterways of first and second order, around 7.5 million euros to wild streams, and around 8 million euros to municipal facilities.

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) also announced that the state would "in the long term" provide an additional 100 million euros in the coming years to fund further flood protection projects and accelerate those already in planning.

With the 30 million euros for immediate action, it will be prevented that in the event of another flood, there would be dangers to life and limb at the protection facilities damaged by the June floods. In the current action program "PRO Waters 2030", around 200 million euros are already available annually.

New Tool for Flood Protection

It was also announced that a new tool for improving flood protection in municipalities, the so-called Flood Check, would be launched on August 1. This includes a consultation meeting between the Water Management Authority and the municipality, supplemented by optional on-site inspections. Together with the municipalities, potential water hazards will be identified.

Central to flood protection are the existing hazard maps and the warning map for surface runoff and flash floods. These were first published in February 2024 and provide information on risks from uncontrolled runoff in the area, which can also exist away from waterways. The municipalities will then discuss suitable protective measures and their implementation.

