- Euphoria at the VfB - Hoeneß: "The boy can do it"

Sebastian Hoeneß, the trainer, believes that football national team striker Deniz Undav can handle the hype surrounding his future at VfB Stuttgart appropriately. "The kid can handle it, and I believe he has his own good mechanisms to protect himself. But we all keep an eye on these things here," said Hoeneß (42).

The 28-year-old Undav, with his "natural way of dealing with such things, gives me great confidence. Ultimately, football is never a one-man show. It won't be this year either. That so much is being projected onto him is, to some extent, normal," said Hoeneß.

After Undav's impressive pre-season with 18 Bundesliga goals, VfB Stuttgart signed the striker for a record transfer fee. After tough negotiations, the club finally agreed with English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, who Undav played for on loan last season. Media reports suggest that VfB paid around 27 million euros for Undav.

