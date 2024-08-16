- Eugene and Dan Levy will be serving as the Emmy Awards' hosts in September.

Two distinguished comedians hailing from the critically acclaimed series "Schitt's Creek," Eugene and Dan Levy, will emcee this year's Emmy Awards. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating television's finest shows, directors, and performers, will take place on September 15 and will be aired on ABC.

At 77, Eugene Levy, renowned for his role in "American Pie," and 41-year-old Dan Levy will make history as the first father-son duo to host the Emmys. As announced on Friday (local time) via X, the television academy teased "an evening you'll never forget."

The Levys, who portrayed father and son in "Schitt's Creek," also co-created the popular Canadian sitcom. The series follows the downfall of wealthy character Johnny Rose, who with his family, finds refuge in the small town of Schitt's Creek after financial ruin. In the 2020 Emmy Awards' fall edition, they marvelously snatched all seven comedy series awards, including victories for lead and supporting actors.

This year's Emmy Awards will feature the literary adaptation "Shogun" and the cooking show "The Bear: King of the Kitchen" as leading contenders. "Shogun," set in 17th-century Japan, leads the nomination race with 25 nods, while "The Bear" has 23 chances to shine. Among the acting nominees are renowned stars such as Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Donald Glover, Idris Elba, Gary Oldman, Jon Hamm, Tom Hollander, Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, and Sofia Vergara.

The Levy duo, having triumphed at the 2020 Emmys with their show "Schitt's Creek," are now set to introduce and oversee the Film category during this year's Emmy Awards. With their unique charm and comedic talent, their hosting of the event is expected to be another memorable moment in television history.

