Last year, around 60,000 euros in federal funds for flood protection went unclaimed in Thuringia. This is according to the response from the Environment Ministry to a minor inquiry by AfD MP Nadine Hoffmann.

Around 960,000 euros in funding was claimed and used for the relocation of the northern Gera floodplain's dyke. "All available funds must be used for flood protection," said Hoffmann. She urged precise planning in the use of funds to prevent them from expiring.

The Thuringian Environment Ministry explained that the need for projects under the National Flood Protection Programme is determined mid-year. "The estimate of the average annual discharge is still subject to uncertainties at this point, which led to these minimal shortfalls," the ministry said.

The unclaimed funds could have been utilized for additional flood protection measures if claimed on time. It's crucial to address these shortfalls in future allocation processes to ensure maximal flood protection.

