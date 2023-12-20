Internet - EU tightens requirements for online sex platforms

Several sex and porn platforms on the internet will have to comply with particularly strict rules against illegal content in the EU in future. In Brussels, the EU Commission classified Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos as "very large online platforms" under the new Digital Services Act. In terms of regulation, this puts the companies on a par with Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and several Google services.

One of the aims of the Digital Services Act (DSA) is to ensure that platforms remove illegal content on their sites more quickly than before. In turn, it will make it easier for users to report such content. In principle, large services have to follow more rules than small ones. Those with more than 45 million active users per month in the EU are currently affected. In the Commission's view, they pose a particularly high risk to society.

Four months time

Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos now have four months to fulfill their obligations under the DSA. This includes carrying out their own risk assessments, for example on how to deal with illegal content. These include the risk of gender-based violence and the protection of minors and their mental health. The reports are then reviewed by the EU Commission.

Companies are also prohibited from displaying advertising based on sensitive data such as political views or sexual orientation. Personalized advertising for minors is generally prohibited. Those who do not adhere to the rules face penalties of up to six percent of their annual global turnover.

The responsible EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the Commission will ensure that the platforms comply with their obligations under the DSA. In particular, the aim is to ensure the safety of children.

On Monday, the Commission opened proceedings against an online platform on the basis of the DSA for the first time. It concerns the short message service X (formerly Twitter). Following a preliminary investigation, it is accused, among other things, of disregarding EU rules on risk management and content moderation.

