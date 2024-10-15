EU Official Baerbock to Address Allegations Surrounding Arms Embargo

The Union is seeking clarity from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding the ongoing weapons deliveries to Israel. Reports suggest that there have been no approvals for weapon exports to Israel in recent months, and this is a concern for the Union. Thorsten Frei, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group's parliamentary business manager, shared these concerns in Berlin. The Union has solid evidence from arms industry sources indicating this situation. They are even contemplating initiating an urgent debate on this matter.

Frei supports the notion of supplying weapons to Israel. He finds it reprehensible to accuse Israel of violating international humanitarian law given its democratic status and its fight for self-defense.

Scholz: Fresh weapons for Israel imminent

Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor, declared last week that Germany would soon be sending new weapons to Israel. The government has decided to continue weapon deliveries in the near future. For weeks, the federal government has been asserting that it has not decided to halt weapons deliveries to Israel. However, according to statistics, minimal military equipment has been delivered since March. It was reported in government circles that Israel only assured in writing last Thursday that the weapons received from Germany would not be used in violation of international law.

Baerbock touched upon this issue in the Bundestag on Thursday. She mentioned the need to maintain the confidentiality of the committee responsible for weapons export decisions, but also acknowledged the pending complaint against Germany at the International Criminal Court regarding weapons deliveries to Israel. The complaint, lodged by Nicaragua, alleges Germany's complicity in genocide in the Gaza Strip through weapons supply to Israel. Over 40,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip due to conflict with the Israeli army since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

"Treat Israel like NATO allies"

The written assurance from Israel is crucial for the government in resuming weapon deliveries. It was unclear if any applications with reservations were approved in the Federal Security Council recently, but military equipment could not be delivered until Israel's declaration - or if there were no decisions on pending applications at all.

Johannes Vogel, the FDP parliamentary group's parliamentary business manager, echoed the call by FDP general secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai, suggesting that Israel should be treated like NATO allies in the future. This would mean that weapon exports would no longer require approval from the Federal Security Council if Israel's security is a matter of state concern for Germany. Vogel expressed this view before the FDP parliamentary group meeting in Berlin.

The Union's concern over the halt in weapon exports to Israel might be alleviated if Olaf Scholz's assertion of fresh weapons supply to Israel becomes a reality. However, the Supply of arms to Israel in the near future is subject to Israel's written assurance that the weapons will not be used in violation of international law.

