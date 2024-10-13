EU ministers of foreign affairs aim to implement fresh sanctions against Iran at 17:27.

17:10 Rutte journeys to Germany for chat with PistoriusThe newly appointed NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is jetting off to Germany for a chat with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO communications, Rutte will visit the fresh digs of the defense alliance for Ukraine aid in Wiesbaden on Monday, tagging along with Pistorius. The construction of this headquarters was announced by Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, during the NATO summit in July. Rutte assumed the position of NATO Secretary General at the start of October. Prior to his trip to Wiesbaden, he plans to drop by the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian town of Mons, south of Brussels, as per the military alliance's plans.

16:45 Russia claims bombing of Ukrainian forces in Kursk regionMoscow asserts that it decimated a group of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region's vicinity with guided bombs. The target was supposedly a "stronghold" and a large assembly of Ukrainian troops, the defense ministry declared, without providing details on the attack's outcome. These Russian claims are yet to be substantiated independently. So far, there's been no acknowledgment from the Ukrainian side concerning this matter.

16:20 Report: German troops potentially competed against Russian troopsThe German Defense Ministry is scrutinizing allegations that German soldiers might have participated in a competition with Russian military personnel present. "Bild" newspaper is the source of this rumor, citing the international military sports association CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire). According to the report, international archery competitions organized by CISM happened in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. A photo showing Russian soldiers alongside the German delegation's leader, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf, is presented by "Bild". Lithuania has strongly criticized the German Defense Ministry for its actions. Vilnius has been shunning competitions involving Russia since 2022. A representative of the department for hybrid threats in the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense believes that Russia is seeking international recognition through participation in the competition despite the ongoing sanctions. The Ministry of Defense promptly reacted to the publication of these photos on Friday and discussed the matter with the relevant parties. "The German Armed Forces' troops participating in the CISM competition were warned. It was expressed that such photos are not acceptable," the ministry spokesperson told the newspaper.

15:39 Ukraine accuses Russia of killing captured soldiers

Ukraine's rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinez, calls for an investigation into rumors that Russian soldiers have dispatched Ukrainian captives. In a post on the Telegram messaging service, Lubinez referenced this "latest Russian crime." As per the Ukrainian site "DeepState," which has ties with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian troops executed nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who had surrendered on Thursday in the Russian Kursk region. In early October, Ukraine's prosecutor general claimed that Russian troops killed 16 Ukrainian soldiers who had been apprehended in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There's been no immediate reaction from Russia.

15:13 British intelligence: Russia feared Black Sea exercisesRussia is believed to have inflated the size of its ships in the strategic military exercise OKEAN-24 in September, as the drill was largely intended to demonstrate the fleet's capabilities in the ongoing war, according to British Defense Ministry intelligence reports. Moscow seems to have been apprehensive about organizing exercises in the Black Sea. This information comes from the British Defense Ministry on X, citing intelligence data. It was Russia's first naval exercise since 2021. Before 2022, Russia held annual exercises involving all its forces, but the last two might have been canceled due to the war in Ukraine, as per the statement. The General Staff of the Armed Forces claims that Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are whittling away at Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas using homemade marine drones and weapons. Worth highlighting is that the Ukrainian military sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:38 Report: Russia exploits disabled kids for its war machineA joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has reportedly uncovered a "horrendous and inhumane practice." According to the report, Russia is employing intellectually disabled children to construct weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" sources this information, citing the platform "Resolute Support." Disturbing videos have surfaced on the Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group showing intellectually disabled children and adults being exploited for unpaid labor to manufacture parts for the Kremlin's war machinery, as per "Ukrinform." Further investigations have revealed a glaring link between the organization "Craftsmen" that employs these exploited laborers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" providing these laborers, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Power-Based Sexual Abuse Occurs in Two StagesGynecologist Natalia Lelyukh assists Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Russians in occupied areas. According to her findings, it's not about sexual desire, but about power. The women's ages range from 5 to 74. Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine" that sexual violence in occupied regions typically occurs in two stages. "The first stage," she said, "occurs during territorial conquests when the invaders seek to demonstrate their dominance." In Lelyukh's opinion, many women manage to survive these attacks. The second stage transpires when Russian troops withdraw from previously conquered territories. This is a harsh and traumatic end for the women. "It's astounding that so many individuals are capable of this, not just one madman, but many individuals," she noted.

13:31 Biden Skips Ramstein Meeting During Germany VisitUS President Joe Biden is expected to make up for his rescheduled Germany visit next Friday, as reported by Reuters from government sources. A more focused working visit is now planned. The previously scheduled Ramstein meeting of Western leaders to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's European tour.

12:49 Russia Takes Control of Another Village near PokrovskRussian troops seem to have taken control of another village in eastern Ukraine, as announced by Moscow's defense ministry. Mychailiwka, a village located along a critical highway southeast of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, has apparently been captured by the Russian forces. Pokrovsk has been under Ukrainian defense for months, withstanding countless Russian attacks.

12:20 Zelenskyy Appeals for Swift Military Aid - 900 Bombs RecordedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for immediate military assistance against the Russian threat, following his visit to Germany and other EU countries. In a statement on "X," Zelenskyy pointed out that time is of the essence and a clear message of support is necessary. He expressed faith in his partners' ability to supply the necessary air defense systems, make decisions regarding long-range capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid to Ukrainian forces. Last week, Russian forces dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Denounces EU Sanctions Over Alleged Ballistic Missile Supply to RussiaIran dismisses the planned EU sanctions over the alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Insa news agency. Araghchi reiterated that Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia, and condemned the sanctions as unfounded and an attempt to exert additional pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions, including targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and Russia's arms supplies.

11:47 Ukraine Suspects Russia of Executing Nine POWsUkrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has raised concerns about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war at the hands of the Russians. Lubinets shared information on social media about the alleged incidents, which would violate the Geneva Conventions. These international regulations stipulate that prisoners of war must always be treated humanely, shielded from violence, intimidation, insults, and public scrutiny, and released immediately following the end of hostilities.

10:52 Documentary on Russian Sexual Violence Wins Film AwardThe documentary film "He Came Back," which focuses on sexual crimes committed by Russian forces during their occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has been awarded at a film festival in Prague. Two survivors in the film share their experiences and discuss how they eventually identified their attackers and commanding officers. The film also recreates a crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers engaging in sexual violence, with experts estimating that this number represents only a fraction of the actual scale of the problem.

10:22 Zelensky to Present "Victory Plan" to PublicUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will reveal his "victory plan" to the public soon, according to an advisor to the Presidential Office. Mykhailo Podolyak said the plan includes five components, covering both military and diplomatic aspects, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. Further details have not yet been disclosed. The plan aims to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position and put pressure on Russia for a fair peace agreement, as declared by Kyiv.

09:37 Russia Gains Advantage with Illegal Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have reportedly improved their capabilities, including more accurate attacks, thanks to illegal Starlink terminals. These terminals allow for better attack coordination, enhanced drone operations, and more accurate artillery fire against Ukrainian troops. According to six Ukrainian soldiers from different units in Donetsk, the terminals provide real-time drone footage of the battlefield and improve communication between troops. While illegally selling Starlink terminals, along with many other US electronic devices, to Moscow is prohibited, a black market for these terminals is rumored to have emerged, allowing the Russians to acquire them in the field.

09:16 US Missile Base in Poland to Open SoonAs per the Polish government, a US air defense missile base is set to become active in the country's northern region soon. This information is shared by "Ukrainian Truth". The base situated near Puck on the Baltic coast is expected to operate within the coming weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that talks are ongoing between Warsaw and the US, ensuring that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles targeted towards the US but also Russian missiles heading towards Poland.

08:51 Overnight Russian Attacks on Ukraine with 68 Drones and MissilesRussia attacked Ukraine overnight using 68 drones and four missiles, as reported by Ukraine. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, as per the Ukrainian air force's statement on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units managed to shoot down 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone was still airborne in the morning.

08:17 Russian Troop Losses in Ukraine Over 24 HoursThe Ukrainian army's General Staff reported 1,300 losses on the Russian side in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the war in February 2022, this brings the total number of wounded or killed enemies to nearly 669,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Along with this, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were demolished. Additionally, 45 Russian drones were shot down, the General Staff declared.

07:48 Russian Claim of Shooting Down 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia claims to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight across three border regions. The air defense reportedly destroyed six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region, as per the Kremlin's defense ministry's statement on Telegram.

07:16 Ukrainian Advancements and Setbacks in Donetsk Reported by DeepStateDeepState, a group of military experts, reported that Ukrainian forces had regained their lost positions from the Russians near the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to their sources. Meanwhile, DeepState also reported successful advances for the Russians in Donetsk, near the settlement of Veseloye.

06:30 Lithuania's Elections: Major Parties in Favor of Ukraine Support and Defense StrengtheningLithuanians are casting their votes for a new parliament today. Polls suggest a possible change of government, with the Social Democrats set to replace the current conservative Homeland Union as the strongest party. The "Morning Star of Nemunas," a populist party, could also enter parliament for the first time. The major parties of the 2.8 million-strong Baltic state remain staunch supporters of Ukraine and the need to strengthen defense against Russia.

04:39 Study Reveals Older Russian Soldiers Being Sent to WarData collected and published by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia shows that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are becoming older. In the first six months of the war, most deaths were among those aged 21 to 23. However, the partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and recruitment of volunteers have led to a shift in the age structure. Notably, among the volunteers, the majority were aged between 48 and 50, as per Mediazona's findings.

01:05 Zelensky Seeks Western Investments for Expanding Ukraine's Arms ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to significantly increase his country's arms production with Western investments. He stated, "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, more artillery shells, and military equipment than the financial capabilities of our country permit." The West could provide the necessary funds, especially since many partners are currently unable to help Ukraine sufficiently due to a lack of their own weapons. During his visit to Paris, discussions were held on a new Ukrainian-French model that will now be further developed at the level of defense ministers.

23:31 Ukrainian Forces Maintaining Positions in Kursk, according to ZelenskyAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. He said, "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines." Despite the Russian Ministry of Defense's reports of retaking two villages in Kursk, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground. In one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the war began in February 2022, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles in August.

The European Union has expressed concern over the alleged exploitation of disabled children for weapon manufacturing in Russia's war efforts. The European Union is also discussing potential sanctions against Iran for providing ballistic missiles to Russia.

