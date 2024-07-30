EU foams over Hungary's invitation to Russian guest workers

Hungary has special rules for guest workers. These could soon also be claimed by Russians and Belarusians. This has raised concerns among EU representatives who fear that this could allow many Russians to enter the EU more or less uncontrolled and make it easier for the Kremlin to spy.

There is discontent in the European Union about Hungary's favorable special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Given the geopolitical context of the EU's relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises serious security concerns, wrote top representatives of the European People's Party (EPP) to EU Council President Charles Michel.

This approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal oversight. Specifically, the EPP leaders call on the EU Council President to review the situation and discuss it at the next EU summit. They state that the goal must be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, limit the existing security risk, and prevent other member states from taking similar initiatives in the future.

Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time, but these have only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs until now. This month, they were also extended to include persons from Russia and its partner country Belarus. Under the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and extend their stay for three years each time, as often as they wish. They can work in any profession they choose. However, to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation, and health insurance in Hungary.

Hungary must prove controls

The European Commission, responsible for monitoring the enforcement of EU law, has announced that it will seek further information from Hungarian authorities about the special regulation. Russia is perceived as a security threat to the EU, a Brussels spokesperson said.

She emphasized that Hungary must always check whether third-country nationals entering the Schengen area meet all the conditions set out in Article 6 of the Schengen Border Code. This includes not only having a visa or a valid residence permit but also not being listed in the Schengen Information System for the purpose of refusing entry.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for its close ties with Russia, has repeatedly made headlines. Most recently, Orban traveled to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without consulting EU partners, which has been criticized, especially since Hungary currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency.

The EPP leaders urge the EU Council President to scrutinize the situation regarding Hungary's expanded guest worker rules, as they believe it could pose a significant security risk. In response, the European Commission has expressed its intent to request additional information from Hungarian authorities to ensure compliance with EU law and prevent potential misuse.

