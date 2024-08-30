Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsEU Minister for Defence

EU defense officials deliberate on assistance for Ukraine and the Gaza conflict situation

tomorrow, defense ministers from the EU will convene in Brussels at 9 AM, to deliberate upon the military scenario in Ukraine and the proposed billion-euro aid packet for Kyiv. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is set to disclose details about the Russian aerial assaults on his nation...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read

EU defense officials deliberate on assistance for Ukraine and the Gaza conflict situation

During the gathering of defense chiefs, the promise by the G7 to lend Kyiv 50 billion euros is under discussion. The EU intends to utilize the income generated from the interest on confiscated Russian funds to facilitate this loan, although the particulars are yet to be clarified. The Gazprom controversy is another point on the agenda. Attending the deliberations is the freshly appointed head of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, representing the FDP.

The EU Minister for Defence is participating in the discussions regarding the G7's pledged loan to Kyiv, as the EU considers using earnings from confiscated Russian funds to facilitate the 50 billion euro loan. The EU Minister for Defence, along with other defense chiefs, is also delving into the Gazprom controversy during the gathering.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest