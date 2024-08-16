Eu currently finds itself in a downward spiral regarding Ukraine

** SPD Chief Künhnert Criticizes Merz and CDU Over Ukraine, Calling Election Tactics** SPD General Secretary Kühnert accuses CDU Chairman Merz and his party of sidestepping their stance on Ukraine due to the election in Saxony. In a conversation with Welt-TV, Kühnert asserts that the Union has been pressuring the federal government for weapon deliveries for two years, but now seems silent. He labels this as a "strategic election move". Kühnert additionally casts doubt on Merz's suitability as Chancellor, stating, "I think that's not enough for someone who aims to become Chancellor of this republic from the following year." Polls predict a close battle between the CDU and AfD for the Saxony state election on September 1. A recent survey by Insa reveals the AfD at 32 percent, and the Christian Democrats trailing at 29 percent. The German aid for Ukraine is also affecting the election campaign. CDU Minister President Kretschmer, among others, advocated for reducing weapon aid, leading to internal criticism within his own party. Party leader Merz has yet to comment on this matter.

21:26 Russia Includes Navalny Associates in "Terrorist" List Russia has added at least nine individuals with different relations to late Kremlin critic Navalny to its "terrorists and extremists" list. The names appear on the Rosfinmonitoring website's financial watchdog list. Navalny's former press secretary Yarmysh, Anti-Corruption Foundation Chairwoman Pevchikh, and lawyers Mikhailova and Fedulov, residing in exile, are among them. Additionally, pretrial detainees Kravzova and Komleva, as well as Nisowez from Navalny's YouTube channel and its producer Volokhonskaya, are included. Malyarevsky, the Anti-Corruption Foundation software programmer, also made the list for donating to the foundation and was imprisoned for seven years.

20:38 Nord Stream Explosion: Poland Denies Involvement The Polish government denies any part in the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion in the Baltic Sea. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization, Gawkowski, claims, "Poland had nothing to do with it. It's a lie to say otherwise," in response to previous assertions by former BND chief Hanning. Hanning suggested the Polish authorities' involvement in the explosion, claiming an agreement between Ukrainian and Polish high-level authorities. Gawkowski firmly denies these allegations, labeling them as Russian disinformation backed by German politicians and state administrators.

20:13 Aid Workers Killed in Kursk During Evacuation Two aid workers assisting in the evacuation of civilians in Kursk were killed in an attack, according to Russian reports. The two employees of People's Front, a Russian union of non-governmental organizations, died when a projectile hit their vehicle in a border area of Kursk, as per their organization's Telegram statement. A third person suffered injuries.

19:39 Recruitment Center Leaders Detained for Bribes The heads of two recruitment centers near Kyiv were arrested for accepting bribes to exempt conscripts from military service. "Ukrajinska Prawda" reported the discovery of money envelopes and their seizure during searches of the spaces and apartments around Bucha and Boryspil. The recruitment center leaders and their accomplices amassed approximately one million dollars for their services. So far, 20 individuals have been identified who sought to avoid military service through such tactics. Young Ukrainians regularly attempt to dodge military service in various ways, often attempting to cross the green border into neighboring countries. With heightened controls, smuggling gangs are discovering new methods to transport draft dodgers abroad - typically to Romania - for substantial sums.

18:51 Authorities Confirm Bridge Destruction in KurskAuthorities confirm the demolition of a bridge in Kursk, impeding the evacuation of the region as per Russian media reports. The bridge crossing the Seim River reportedly collapsed due to Ukrainian forces, according to TASS, quoting local security authorities. No official statement has been issued by Kyiv's government. Consequent to the Ukrainian advance into Kursk Oblast, evacuations are underway in Gluschkow district, home to approximately 20,000 residents.

18:31 United States Hints at Increased Military Aid for UkraineThe U.S. administration hints at providing additional military aid to Ukraine. According to John Kirby, spokesperson for U.S. national security, a formal announcement is expected soon, as stated on CNN. However, Kirby does not disclose specifics.

18:11 Ukraine Aims to Encourage 'Fair' Negotiations with Russia via Kursk OffensiveUkraine intends to persuade Russia to engage in 'fair' negotiations through its offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, as per Ukrainian President's advisor Michailo Podoljak. Podoljak declared, "military actions facilitates the urgent need for Russia to engage in fair negotiations." Ukraine emphasizes that it has no intention of annexing Russian territory permanently. In a statement issued by Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, "the sooner Russia agrees to establish a just peace, the sooner will Ukrainian forces halt their offensives on Russian territory." Russian President Putin accuses Ukraine of attempting to enhance its negotiating position before future talks through its advance.

17:40 Ukrainian Forces Report Progress in Kursk Offensive, Showing Russian SurrendersUkraine announces successes in its advance into the Russian region of Kursk. Footage of the offensive has been published by a Ukrainian brigade, supposedly depicting Russian soldiers surrendering amidst debris.

17:12 Belarus Anticipates Ukrainian Provocation at BorderBelarus anticipates an armed provocation from Ukraine at its border. Tension persists in the region, according to Belarus' defense minister Viktor Chrenin. He expressed concern that Ukrainian military units stationed near the border could induce armed provocations or instigate spectacles within Belarusian territory, including these acts undertaken by Belarusian nationalist factions. Chrenin's statement followed Ukrainian troops' incursion into the Russian Oblast of Kursk.

16:22 UK Assesses Russia's Weakness in KurskAccording to British assessment, Russia was not adequately prepared for the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. After initial disarray, military forces have been deployed in greater numbers in the region and are constructing additional defensive positions to forestall further Ukrainian advances. Ukrainian forces have been conducting a ground offensive in the Russian region of Kursk since August 6. This represents the first such advance since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

16:01 Putin Journeys to Azerbaijan, Immunity from ArrestRussian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea amidst clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops in Kursk. Putin will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku on August 18 and 19, the Kremlin announced. The agenda includes discussions with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev regarding strategic partnership between the nations and geopolitical issues. Aliyev, who rules his nation with an iron fist and is criticized for human rights violations, visited Moscow in April. During Putin's stay in Baku, several documents are expected to be signed, though the Kremlin did not provide further details.

Putin, wanted internationally for alleged war crimes against Ukraine, will not be apprehended in Azerbaijan. The oil- and gas-rich South Caucasus republic serves as a crucial energy supplier for the European Union. Putin is also expected to comment on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

15:17 Losses in Shopping Center Attack in DonetskA shopping center in Donetsk's eastern Ukraine was targeted in an attack, reporting at least two fatalities and seven injuries, according to local officials. The Russian government-owned news agency TASS reported these numbers based on emergency services dispatches. Video footage broadcasted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti revealed thick smoke billowing from a burned-out building. According to Denis Pushilin, the Donetsk region's administration head, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian forces, resulting in a massive fire that has engulfed more than 10,000 square meters of the shopping center known as "Galaktika." A hospital was also affected. Local authorities reported that the district housing the shopping center was subjected to artillery fire from the Ukrainian army. These reports cannot be independently confirmed. Just a week ago, at least 12 individuals were killed and 44 injured due to a Russian missile strike on a market in the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, based on official numbers.

The Ukrainian authorities are reportedly attempting once more to decimate the bridge connecting the Crimea peninsula, as per Russian reports. This bridge was annexed by Moscow. According to Russian air defense, they managed to take down 12 ATACMS missiles headed towards the bridge, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Regrettably, proof for this claim was not provided by the ministry. These assertions, however, cannot be substantiated by independent sources. Nonetheless, Ukraine has consistently expressed its intention to demolish the bridge once it has the necessary military strength to achieve this goal, as the construction of the bridge was unlawful.

Furthermore, Moscow's Ministry of Defense has reported several drone attacks by Ukrainian aerial and marine drones on Crimea. Fortunately, there were no reported damages. There has been no reaction from the Ukrainian side regarding these attacks on the peninsula.

14:29 Ukrainian Authorities Urge Swift Evacuation from PokrovskRussian forces have been targeting the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for some time now. Consequently, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the city, located in the Donetsk region, to evacuate more promptly as Russian troops advance. "The adversary is advancing at a rapid pace," a Telegram post reads. There's limited time left to "gather personal belongings and move to safer regions."

13:59 In the Woods: Russians Allegedly Destroy US HIMARS in UkraineSince Ukraine has been utilizing US HIMARS rocket launchers against the Russian invasion, this weapon system has been causing significant issues for the invaders. Now, Moscow's troops seem to have scored a significant victory: Drones track a HIMARS, followed by a video displaying a massive explosion.

13:34 Controversial Volunteer Corps Encourages Russian Soldiers to SurrenderA Russian volunteer corps fighting on the Ukrainian side has appealed to Russian army soldiers to surrender. "Your political advisors, comfortably sitting in the backroom, tell you not to surrender but to detonate your own grenade," the "Freedom of Russia" legion combatants write on Telegram. "It's better to live than to die for a commander's medal," they add. Those interested in fighting for a "better future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone expressing a desire to turn their weapons against the Kremlin," the "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups such as the "Russian Volunteer Corps" state. Historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de that these units are often associated with far-right extremism. Many analysts consider their military significance to be low and suspect them of primarily seeking media attention.

13:03 Russia Claims Capture of Ukrainian VillageRussian troops are said to have seized the village of Serhijiwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian state news agency TASS, based on information from the Ministry of Defense. These claims cannot be independently verified. Russia frequently announces the capture of villages, creating the impression that its forces are making rapid progress. However, the tempo of the offensive in the Donbass remains slow, and the captured villages are often significantly damaged. Ukrainian forces frequently withdraw to protect their soldiers' lives during the intense pressure of the Russian invasion in the Donbass.

12:20 Munz: "Kursk Reaction Shows: Many Russians Don't Care About the War"The Russian military is facing significant challenges in repelling Ukraine's assault in the Kursk region. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains why Moscow is not dispatching additional troops from Donetsk and provides insights into how the situation is being perceived by the population.

11:57 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks in DonbassAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops continue to engage in active attacks in the Donbass region. Particularly intense fighting is being reported in the areas of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove. The General Staff in Kyiv reports that a total of 144 military engagements have been documented within the last 24 hours. Russian forces attacked using numerous air strikes and artillery, but these assaults were ultimately repelled, according to the military report. The Russian troops are aiming to subdue the entire Donbass region.

11:23 Russia Declares German Alliance an "Undesirable Organization"A German alliance formed by Russian regional and local politicians who condemn the war against Ukraine has been classified as an "undesirable organization" by Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" are said to be participating in events with a "hostile orientation towards Russia" in Germany, according to Russian agencies. "They spread misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and support extremist organizations," the General Prosecutor's Office stated. As per their own statements, the alliance has 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since fled into exile. "All participants in the association view Putin's regime as criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for a democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:07 German Marders in Kursk inflame pro-Russian outlets - Journalist provides scathing retortThe usage of German-supplied Marder infantry fighting vehicles by Ukraine in Russian Kursk is triggering pro-Russian media outlets. The baseless claim that Germany is launching another World War II-style assault is gaining traction. A manipulated video is frequently shared as evidence. Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko, renowned for his work, counters on platform X: "Current-day Germany is vastly different, with divergent mentalities and values. It is an entirely different entity from its past self and does not warrant these slurs. On the contrary, in today's European defense, Germany stands strong as the second-largest aid provider to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that the tanks in Kursk are Ukrainian, supplied by Germany to support Ukraine's democracy in self-defense. "It's Putin and his ruthless generals, destroying entire cities, who deserve to be likened to the Nazis, if anyone does."

09:57 Ukrainian Air Force Downs All Russian DronesThe Ukrainian air force claims to have successfully intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces toward Ukrainian targets during the night. Three of the drones were Iranian Shahed types, while the types of the remaining two were identified. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles as well, and the governors of Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report no damages or casualties following the attack. Cheap drones are occasionally employed by Russian forces for locating Ukrainian air defense positions and deceptive maneuvers.

09:32 ntv Correspondent Kriewald: "Ukraine Demonstrates: We Aid - We Do Not Invade"Ukraine is allegedly controlling 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, as reported by ntv journalist Nadja Kriewald. Ukraine aims to invite aid organizations into the area to showcase their good intentions, mentions Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk town of Pokrovsk:

08:48 "System Failure" in Tu-22M3: Russia Suffers Supersonic Bomber Loss in Siberian CrashA Tu-22M3 medium-range bomber crashed near Irkutsk in Siberia, resulting in a significant setback for the Russian air force. The Tupolev aircraft can be equipped with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and potentially "Kinshal" hypersonic missiles.

08:04 Ukrainian Advance in Kursk Triggers Third World War Warnings Again - Russian MPThe advance of Ukraine in Russian Kursk has supposedly led the world to the brink of a global conflict, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, contends that the West is backing Ukraine in its aggression. "With the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition in attacks on civil infrastructure, and unavoidable evidence of foreign involvement in attacks on Russian territory, one could assume the world is on the cusp of a third world war," Sheremet told the Russian state-run news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany claim that they were not a part of the strategic planning for the Kursk offensive. Many analysts like the ISW believe that the Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats serve to instill fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Lack of Strategic Foresight" by Putin and Russian LeadershipThe Kremlin and Russian military command have created an "intricate, convoluted, and so far ineffective command structure in response to the Ukrainian attack on Kursk," according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This reveals that the Kremlin has failed to consider the possibility of a substantial Ukrainian invasion, claims the ISW. The border has been treated as a static front line since autumn 2022 and "likely not adequately planned for potential defense scenarios facing Russian territory." The ISW concludes that the Kremlin is now pondering which Russian border areas Ukraine might assault pending a reevaluation of their defense strategy. This underscores that the Russian leadership has "lacked strategic foresight."

06:40 Ukrainian Success in Crimea: Ukrainian Media Reports Attacks on Ferries and BoatsUkrainian forces are claimed to have attacked the Crimea region once again throughout the night. According to Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, preliminary damage has been reported on a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and on a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further investigation is ongoing." In recent weeks and months, Ukraine has reported multiple instances of ferry and boat sinkings that were purportedly utilized for military purposes. It also appears that a submarine was submerged:

05:59 CNN: US Declines ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Alternative Strategy PreferredAccording to a CNN report, the US continues to reject the deployment of ATACMS missiles with extended range from US stocks in the Kursk region. This time, however, apprehension about escalation is not the main concern. The broadcaster reports, citing government officials, that the US believes that the ATACMS could be better utilized against the Crimea region, which is under Russian occupation.

05:19 Zelensky: Necessities for Eastern Ukraine Troops ArrivedUnder the escalating pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is focusing significantly on defense in the Donbass region. President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out in his daily video address that most Russian attacks are taking place in Toretsk and Pokrovsk. The required supplies have already been delivered, stating, "Everything required presently." However, Zelensky did not give any information about additional troops deployment towards the highly contentious zones. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 engagements since the day's start.

03:46 Governor: Tu-22M3 Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberian RussiaGovernor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reported the crash of a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. The supposed cause is a technical defect. One crew member is reported dead according to Kobzev, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, while the rest of the four-person crew managed to escape and was taken to the hospital.

23:08 Ukraine: Foreign Fighters and Their Families Can Obtain CitizenshipThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that foreign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their families will be eligible to acquire Ukrainian citizenship. This declaration was made by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed gratitude towards warriors defending the Ukrainian state, its people, and independence. They will be recognized with maximum support, including Ukrainian citizenship. This also applies to their families.

22:33 US Approves 600 Patriot Missiles Sale to GermanyThe US government has approved a potential sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. Durable security of the US, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, is fortified by the deal, considered to reinforce the security of a key NATO ally crucial for political and economic stability in Europe. Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine Expands Prisoner Exchange PoolThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is prioritizing the safe return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity in Russian custody. The SBU and defense forces are actively working to augment the exchange fund by capturing more Russian soldiers in the battlefield. This information was shared by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, in a joint briefing with the heads of Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), and the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada. "The safe return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. The Ukrainian army captured more than 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing towards the Russian border into the Kursk region, according to its data.

21:46 Poland Honors War Victory Heroes, Draws Parallel to PutinPoland commemorated its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. Tanks, soldiers, and fighter jets from the US and allied nations were part of the parade, attended by thousands of spectators. President Andrzej Duda urged armament and strength in a speech before the parade, stating, "We must arm ourselves and build such a capacity that no one dares to attack us." The event was the highlight of Poland's commemorative ceremonies to celebrate the Polish military's victory over the Soviet Union's troops in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote a letter to soldiers, stating that the day honors the most remarkable episodes in the history of the Polish army, paying tribute to the sacrifice of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for their country since its inception," he explained.

Jacek Szelenbaum, a 60-year-old spectator, said that although the parade is a spectacle, he appreciates seeing the modern weapons of the military and the presence of international allies. "We have a feeling of comfort knowing that we have these advanced weapons and the support of our partners – Americans, British, Romanians, and others. This is crucial in this situation, as Poland cannot rely on its own power to face Putin," Szelenbaum explained.

20:59 Lieutenant General Christian Freuding discloses more German military aid for Ukraine (article update)German military aid coordinator, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from discussions in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the German military video series "Nachgefragt," Freuding divulges the types of weapons Germany will supply to Ukraine by year's end. He reveals that focus lies in providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. Specifically, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are set to be delivered to Ukraine by 2024's end. Additionally, ten Gepard-type air defense cannons with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered. Close to 30 refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks by Rheinmetall specialists are also on the way. Over 400 MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will take form in 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Five civilians perish in Russian assaults in southern and eastern Ukraine per authoritiesIn southern and eastern Ukraine, authorities confirm fatalities of five civilians due to Russian attacks. Two individuals were reported killed in an airstrike in northeastern Kharkiv. Demise was also reported in Donetsk's east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a male succumbed in a drone attack. Another mortal in the Kherson region, previously wounded in an attack, perished in the hospital as announced by authors. For now, Pokrovsk's citizens, specifically families with children, are urged to evacuate the city as the enemy advances "at breakneck speed" towards it in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues its offensive in the eastern portion of Ukraine, as per the Ukrainian government. Moscow reports regaining control of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, a village just 15 kilometers from Pokrovsk's strategically important transportation hub.

19:30 Sources suggest advanced talks between USA & Ukraine on long-range cruise missile deliveryDiscussions between Ukraine and the Biden administration are reportedly "at an advanced stage," according to Ukrainian news outlet "Kyiv Independent," based on sources from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government. Timing of these missiles' arrival in Ukraine remains unclear, with a fall delivery a possibility, sources claim. "Politico" corroborates such claims, citing anonymous sources, that Biden's administration is open to providing Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles to bolster the recently gifted F-16 fighter jets. Since the Russian aggression, Kyiv has advocated for US provision of long-range missiles to target Russian military infrastructure and logistics inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania transfers new military aid bundle to UkraineLithuania is contributing to Ukraine's military support with a fresh package. This includes trailers, trailers, and fold-up beds, according to Ukrainian news source "Ukrinform," citing Lithuania's Ministry of Defense press service. This package consisted of armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles, spare parts, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and component parts transferred to Ukraine in August.

