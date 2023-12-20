EU court confirms sanctions against Russian oligarch Abramovich

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU froze the funds of influential Russian businesspeople and banned them from entering and transiting the European Union. Businessmen from sectors that represent a significant source of income for the Russian government are particularly affected.

Abramovich has Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship. Among other things, he is the main shareholder of the parent company of Ewras, one of the largest Russian steel and mining groups.

The EGC confirmed that this economic sector is a significant source of income for the Russian government. Abramovich was therefore rightly placed on the sanctions list and kept on it. Portuguese nationality and therefore European citizenship is no obstacle to this.

The EU sanctions due to the war in Ukraine also include a ban on Russian aircraft taking off and landing in the EU. A Russian woman, who also has Luxembourg nationality, filed a complaint against this. She has a Luxembourg private pilot's license and uses aircraft at Luxembourg-Findel Airport.

The EGC ruled that private flights within the EU are not affected by the sanctions. Although the Russian woman was therefore successful in the end, the Luxembourg judges formally dismissed her claim.

