EU countries agree to include Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen area

Bulgaria and Romania will join the Schengen area next year, initially in part. The EU member states unanimously decided to initially lift controls at air and sea borders from March 31, as the states announced on Saturday evening. A date for the lifting of land border controls will be decided at...

1 min read
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision. "Today is a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania. And a proud day for the Romanian and Bulgarian citizens," she said.

Romania and Bulgaria have been EU member states since 2007. After a wait of more than ten years, the two countries had the door slammed in their faces again by the Schengen countries at the end of last year.

Austria vetoed the admission at the time. The Alpine country has been criticizing the high number of irregular migrants on the so-called Balkan route for years and has called for better protection of the EU's external borders. The Netherlands also voted against Bulgaria's application.

At the beginning of December, however, the Austrian government then offered to drop the Schengen borders for air traffic with Bulgaria and Romania in exchange for Brussels strengthening the EU's external borders through stricter border controls.

The visa-free zone of the Schengen area currently includes 27 European countries with around 400 million citizens. These include 23 EU countries and four partner states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

