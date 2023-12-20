EU countries agree on principles for new debt rules
The finance ministers of the EU member states have agreed on plans to reform the European debt rules. Among other things, they envisage that the individual situations of the countries will be taken into account more than before, as several diplomats told the German Press Agency after a video conference of the finance ministers on Wednesday.
Source: www.stern.de