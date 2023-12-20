Skip to content
EU countries agree on principles for new debt rules

The finance ministers of the EU member states have agreed on plans to reform the European debt rules. Among other things, they envisage that the individual situations of the countries will be taken into account more than before, as several diplomats told the German Press Agency after a video...

The finance ministers of the EU member states have agreed on plans to reform the European debt rules. Among other things, they envisage that the individual situations of the countries will be taken into account more than before, as several diplomats told the German Press Agency after a video conference of the finance ministers on Wednesday.

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

