EU Commission wants to lower protection status for wolves

Could wolves be shot much more easily in future? Farmers have been calling for this for a long time. Now the EU Commission is taking action.

The wolf is back. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The European Commission wants to relax the strict protection rules for wolves. It is proposing to lower the status of the wolf from "strictly protected" to "protected", the Brussels authority announced.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the return of the wolf was good news for biodiversity in Europe. However, the density of wolf packs in some European regions has now become a real threat, especially for livestock farming.

"Local authorities are calling for greater flexibility to actively manage critical wolf populations," she said. "This should be facilitated at European level and the process launched by the Commission today is an important step towards this." Von der Leyen had previously called on local authorities to make bold use of the current scope for shooting problematic wolves.

In September, the EU Commission announced that it would decide on the basis of new data whether, in its view, the protection status of wolves should be changed. It is now up to the member states to decide on the proposal.

If it is adopted, it would then have to be submitted to the other parties to the so-called Bern Convention for approval. This is intended to ensure the conservation of European wild flora and fauna and their natural habitats throughout Europe and beyond.

Communication from the Commission

Source: www.stern.de

