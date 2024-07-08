State aid - EU Commission re-examines corona aid for Lufthansa

The EU Commission is investigating the billions in state aid given to Lufthansa during the Corona Pandemic once again. In a deeper review process, it will be determined if the longest repaid aid from the German state in the amount of around six billion Euros in 2020 was in line with European competition rules.

Background of the investigation is a judgment of the EU Court from about a year ago, which decided on complaints from Lufthansa competitors Ryanair and Condor. The judges in Luxembourg ruled then that the Commission should not have approved the German state aid in the amount of roughly six billion Euros. The officials involved had made several errors, leading to the Commission's decision being declared null and void.

Other Airlines affected

Similar judgments have also deemed the state aid for Dutch and French airlines KLM and Air France as unlawful. Whether the Commission will initiate new investigations like in the Lufthansa case is still open. All airlines have lodged appeals against the respective judgments.

The complainants had to examine more closely in the Lufthansa case whether the company still had its own securities to obtain credits. Additionally, the court criticized that the market power of Lufthansa at several airports was underestimated.

New investigation also regarding market power at airports

Now, the Commission is re-examining its decision and will particularly consider the market power of Lufthansa at airports in Vienna and Düsseldorf. The authority emphasizes that the initiation of an investigation does not yet indicate its results.

First, it remains open what consequences another investigation result and a new state aid decision could have. Possible outcomes include demands for interest or new requirements such as the surrender of take-off and landing slots (Slots) at controlled airports.

Lufthansa expected further examination

Lufthansa had already stated in its 2023 business report that it expected a formal examination by the EU. A spokesperson referred to the full repayment of the aid on Monday. The stabilization measures were already completed at the time of the European Court's judgment.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic had brought Lufthansa's business almost to a standstill. In the company with around 138,000 employees, thousands of jobs were at risk. Therefore, the German government supported the largest German airline in the spring of 2020.

State aid not fully withdrawn - Completely repaid by now

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium had promised the Lufthansa Group a total of nine billion Euros in aid, but not all of it was fully withdrawn. The largest share of the sum came from Germany, the home country of Lufthansa. Six billion Euros including a 20% equity stake and silent participations came from the state-owned Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds (WSF), while the state-owned KfW-Bank contributed a billion Euros in credit. The European partners joined the aid package at a later stage.

The rescued corporation had fully repaid all the aid by the end of 2022 and partially replaced it with its own debts. It was better to be in debt in the market than to the tax office, explained Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. The German state did not lose any money under the line but even made a profit of around 760 million Euro from interest and stock sales.

Communication EU

