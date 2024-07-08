EU Commission launches investigation into Corona state aid for Lufthansa

The EU Commission has initiated an investigation into state aid for Lufthansa during the Corona time. The Brussels authority announced this on Monday. The German airline had received around six billion euros during the virus pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, the money has been repaid. The EU Commission is reacting to the investigation with the announcement of a judgment of the EU Court of Justice from May 2023. This had annulled the approval of the state aid by the EU and stated that errors had occurred. Now it should be clarified whether the financial injections were in line with the European rules for state aid.

