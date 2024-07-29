- EU calls for transparency in Venezuela's presidential election

The EU has sharply criticized the conduct of the presidential election in Venezuela. "Credible reports from domestic and international observers indicate that the elections were marred by numerous flaws and irregularities," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Obstacles to the participation of opposition candidates, flaws in the voter registry, and unequal access to the media contributed to unequal electoral conditions.

Regarding the National Electoral Council (CNE) declaring incumbent Nicolás Maduro the election winner, Borrell stated: "The election results have not been verified and cannot be considered representative of the will of the Venezuelan people until all official records of polling stations are published and verified." The EU demands that the electoral council immediately grant access to the election documents of each polling station and publish the tallied results. Additionally, all complaints and irregularities reported after the election must be fully investigated by the authorities.

Hungary blocked a joint statement by all EU countries

However, it remains uncertain whether EU countries can agree to collectively not recognize the announced election results amidst persistent doubts. According to diplomats, Hungary prevented the EU High Representative's statement from being published on behalf of all EU countries. The reason for Hungary's veto remains unclear. The government of right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently blocked critical statements against third countries - for example, in support of Russia and Israel.

In the controversial presidential election in the crisis-ridden country of Venezuela, the authoritarian incumbent Nicolás Maduro officially received 51.2% of the votes on Monday. Opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia received 44.2%. The opposition did not recognize the official result and accused the government of election fraud. The US government and several Latin American countries also expressed doubts about the official election results. Prior to the election, several polls had predicted a clear victory for the opposition.

The EU, expressing concerns over the election process, urged the National Electoral Council of Venezuela to allow access to the election documents and publish the tallied results. Despite these issues, The Commission of the European Union has yet to make a collective decision on not recognizing the announced election results due to Hungary's veto.

