EU authority: More than one million asylum applications in Europe this year

More than one million people sought asylum in Europe in 2023. The authorities assume that the number of asylum seekers will continue to rise.

According to the EU Asylum Agency, the number of asylum seekers in Europe will exceed one million this year. The total number will be "well over one million", the head of the Malta-based agency, Nina Gregori, told the Funke media group. In October, around 123,000 applications were registered, the highest monthly figure for seven years. The 27 member states of the European Union currently have a total population of almost 450 million.

Number of asylum seekers will increase

The head of the Slovenian authorities does not expect the number of asylum seekers to fall significantly over the next few years. "The world around us is becoming increasingly unstable," said Gregori. The need for protection among refugees will therefore not decrease in 2024 and beyond.

According to the authority, 937,000 applications had been registered in the EU by the end of October, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. The final total figure for 2023 will not be available until next year.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, almost 326,000 asylum applications were submitted in Germany by the end of November, an increase of 52% compared to the first eleven months of the previous year. According to the EU asylum agency, Germany remains the most important destination country for asylum seekers in the EU. France and Italy are in second and third place respectively.

