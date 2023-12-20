Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewseuropenegotiationbrusselsbreakthrougheuropean parliamenteu commissionasylum systemrefugeesmigrationasylum reformeu

EU announces breakthrough in asylum reform negotiations

The asylum system in the EU is being fundamentally reformed. After years of discussions, representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament finally agreed on the corresponding legal texts, as announced by the Spanish Council Presidency and the EU Commission on Wednesday...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

EU announces breakthrough in asylum reform negotiations

The asylum system in the EU is being fundamentally reformed. After years of discussions, representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament finally agreed on the corresponding legal texts, as announced by the Spanish Council Presidency and the EU Commission on Wednesday morning. The aim is to curb irregular migration into the EU.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public