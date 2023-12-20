EU announces breakthrough in asylum reform negotiations
The asylum system in the EU is being fundamentally reformed. After years of discussions, representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament finally agreed on the corresponding legal texts, as announced by the Spanish Council Presidency and the EU Commission on Wednesday morning. The aim is to curb irregular migration into the EU.
Source: www.stern.de