Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewseuropenegotiationbrusselsbreakthroughasylum systemrefugeesasylmigrationasylum reformeu

EU announces breakthrough in asylum reform negotiations

It has been discussed for years, but now an agreement has been reached. The EU's asylum system is being fundamentally reformed.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
The EU wants to reform the asylum system. (Symbolic image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The EU wants to reform the asylum system. (Symbolic image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Migration - EU announces breakthrough in asylum reform negotiations

The asylum system in the EU is being fundamentally reformed. After years of discussions, representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament finally agreed on the corresponding legal texts, as announced by the Spanish Council Presidency and the EU Commission on Wednesday morning. The aim is to curb irregular migration into the EU.

Read more here shortly.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public