EU and SPD acknowledge benevolence in migration matters

Correspondence between traffic lights, federal government, and states has commenced regarding stricter immigration and safety guidelines. Although initial discussions started off with numerous roadblocks, the mood post-meeting appears more moderate. Regardless, the CDU persists in urgency. The Interior Ministry is currently analyzing initial aspects.

CDU representative Thorsten Frei conveyed a cautious optimism following a meeting with the federal government and states regarding the following stages in asylum and migration policy. "The environment during the meeting was positive," Frei stated in Berlin. "It's essential for us that there is ultimately a decrease in arrivals, that migration remains controllable and adaptable," Frei highlighted.

Federal authorities had "thoroughly tackled the matters of concern to us," Frei stated. Not only should there be border inspections, but returning individuals at borders should also be an option, he emphasized. "We will need to examine if we can reach a collective viewpoint on this matter," Frei said.

The Union now anticipates a prompt response from the federal government on this issue, a promise they've made. If the Union determines progress is feasible, discussions will proceed next week. The pertinent legislation could potentially be presented in the Bundestag, Frei announced further.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, speaking following the discussion with the Union and states, described the consultations as "focused, transparent, and collaborative." Several points are now undergoing legal scrutiny and additional consideration. At the same time, she declared that the security package recently presented by the traffic light coalition will be presented as a draft bill and debated in parliament. Further talks have been scheduled.

Following the terrorist attack in Solingen, resulting in three fatalities and numerous injuries, CDU leader Friedrich Merz set forth a list of demands regarding migration, which the Union aims to implement at high speed - even if it necessitates a coalition dissolution with the SPD. A short while afterward, the traffic light parties unveiled their own security package, which the Union deemed inadequate despite containing commendable strategies.

Despite the positive atmosphere in the meeting, the CDU continues to push for urgency in addressing migration and asylum policies. "We need to see tangible results and swift action from the federal government," said a CDU spokesperson.

In light of the latest terror attack and the ensuing debate, the CDU has expressed its commitment to implementing stricter immigration policies, even if it means potentially dissolving the coalition with the SPD. "The safety of our citizens is non-negotiable," emphasized a prominent CDU member.

