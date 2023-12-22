Agriculture - EU agricultural funds to be disbursed before the end of the year

Farmers in Thuringia will receive EU funds before the end of the year. This was announced by Agriculture Minister Susanna Karawanskij (Left Party) on Friday. This involves a total of 200 million euros for around 3800 farms. The farms would have to fulfill many conditions, including environmental, nature conservation and animal welfare requirements for sustainable land management. "The payment before the end of the year gives the farms financial planning security for the next cultivation year," said Karawanskij. The turn of the year is associated with considerable expenditure for farmers. This involves rents, loans, seed and insurance.

180 million euros in EU direct payments will be paid out this year for the first time according to new rules. According to Karawanskij's ministry, this has presented agricultural businesses and administrations with major challenges. Many of the funds from the direct payments would be used for voluntary eco-schemes, as farmers are becoming more involved in biodiversity in arable farming.

A total of 20 million euros will be given to 2000 farms as support for the compensatory allowance. The allowance goes to farmers who cultivate fields or grassland in naturally unfavorable locations and can therefore only achieve lower yields. At the same time, however, such areas have a special ecological value as species-rich biotopes, it was said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de