"Brought along Wilfried with me, he's my good luck charm," says Annette Raulf-Köller as she steps into the specialist room of "Bares für Rares". Wilfried Budde - that's the third companion in the life of the pensioner from Hamm. "Divorced once, a widow once, and then I met him," Raulf-Köller reminisces. Horst Lichter inquires with interest and finds out that the two met through an advertisement. Love at first sight: "After three weeks, he moved in," says the woman with a broad Westphalian accent.

The actual purpose of Raulf-Köller's visit to the flea market show: She's discovered her old Beatles dress again and thought, "Perfect for 'Bares für Rares'." Lichter chuckles: "I like the pair," he says about his guests.

A Beatles Dress at "Bares für Rares"

It's an authorized fan item, asserts Detlev Kümmel. The dress boasts guitars, the faces of the Fab Four, and phrases and lyrics from some of their hits, which are included on the 1964 album "Meet the Beatles". The dress is also from that year.

Annette Raulf-Köller suggests a price of 80 euros. The expert has his doubts: "Please forget the 80 euros," says Kümmel. The seller is astonished when he estimates the value at 400 to 600 euros - significantly more than her desired price. Horst Lichter is pleased with her. "You're the one, anyway."

The Beatles dress is well-received in the dealer's room. Christian Vechtel makes the opening bid with 200 euros. In the end, he gets the nod for 400 euros - "100 euros for each Beatle," explains the buyer.

