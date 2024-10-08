Essential breast-related information for women, as shared by a medical professional.

Approximately 1 in 8 females in the U.S., as per the American Cancer Society, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer throughout their lifetimes. Breast cancer ranks as the second major cause of cancer deaths among ladies in America, with around 42,000 women succumbing to it annually.

These statistics are particularly disconcerting since when breast cancer is discovered in its initial stages, the five-year survival rate surges to a staggering 99%. Consequently, regular screenings are crucial, especially for younger women, whose breast cancer diagnosis rates have been on an upward trend in recent times.

Females must be well-versed in determining when to commence breast cancer screenings. Besides mammograms, are other tests necessary? Which individuals should start earlier? Should women conduct self-exams, and if so, what should they focus on? What sorts of usual alterations should females anticipate in their breasts throughout their lives? May females undertake measures to lessen their risk of breast cancer? What should men do?

To help us unravel these queries, I engaged in a conversation with Dr. Leana Wen, a wellness expert from CNN. She is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University, and previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner.

CNN: When should females initiate breast cancer screenings?

Dr. Leana Wen: As per a recent recommendation from the US Preventive Services Task Force, the majority of females should undergo a mammogram every other year from the age of 40 until they turn 74. For those aged 75 and above, it was found that there was not enough evidence to recommend for or against mammography on a population level. Instead, it's recommended that patients discuss their personal circumstances with their healthcare provider.

This change in guidance was primarily due to increasing reports of cancer diagnoses among younger people.

CNN: Should other tests besides the mammogram be carried out?

Wen: It is essential to distinguish between screening and diagnosis. Screening is conducted when there are no symptoms. If a person's screening test reveals positive results, further diagnostic tests may be required.

In certain cases, based on an individual's risk factors, additional screening tests may be administered. For instance, someone with multiple first-degree relatives suffering from breast cancer could be suggested genetic testing. A person with prior abnormal results or who is otherwise at a higher risk of breast cancer may undergo additional tests like a breast MRI or ultrasound in addition to the mammogram.

In recent years, there has been considerable debate among experts regarding the necessity of additional screening tests for younger women with dense breast tissue. The American College of Radiology now advises breast MRI screening for some women with dense breast tissue. The US Preventive Services Task Force, however, did not propose this recommendation. Nonetheless, this is something that patients should discuss with their healthcare provider.

CNN: What individuals should commence mammograms earlier than 40 years?

Wen: The guidance to initiate screening at 40 is primarily for females with an average risk of breast cancer. Those with a higher risk, such as females with a sister, mother, or other first-degree relative with breast cancer, should consult with their primary care provider to establish when they should commence screening, with which tests, and at what frequency.

Individuals who have experienced breast cancer themselves, as well as individuals with prior radiation to the chest while treating other cancers, are also at greater risk. All these individuals should discuss their situation with their primary care provider.

CNN: Should females engage in self-exams, and if so, what should they focus on?

Wen: As per the American Cancer Society, research has not demonstrated a clear advantage of routine self-exams, especially for females who are also undergoing regular mammogram screenings.

However, females can still be alert to modifications they should report to their physicians. They should pay attention to how their breasts appear and feel, and not delay seeking medical attention if they notice any changes.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass. While many lumps are not cancerous, it is crucial to have them examined.

Other variations that should prompt females to contact their physicians include nipple discharge, pain or swelling, nipple turning inward, and changes in color or the breast or nipple. They should also report swollen lymph nodes in the armpits or at the collarbone.

These modifications may be discovered during daily activities, such as showering, brushing hair, and getting dressed. This is why females should be familiar with their bodies so that they can be attentive to any changes.

CNN: What types of normal changes should females anticipate in their breasts over time?

Wen: There are multiple alterations that occur in breast tissue throughout a female's life. During adolescence, breasts grow larger, and the nipple is raised. Women who become pregnant experience significant changes before, during, and after pregnancy. Many pregnant women report breast swelling, soreness, and nipple tingling. Blood vessels in the breasts become more visible, and the nipple becomes larger and darker.

Many women witness changes in their breasts after childbirth, even after breastfeeding has ceased. Then, there are changes that occur during menopause. Breast tissue tends to shrink and lose elasticity.

These are all normal alterations that women undergo as they navigate through various life stages. Breast size and texture may also vary slightly during the menstrual cycle. All of this underscores the importance of females being aware of their bodies so that they can detect problems at different stages of their lives.

CNN: Are there steps females can take to minimize their risk of breast cancer?

You: Certain factors like genetics or past cancer experiences can't be changed, but others can be ignored. Ditching cigarettes and limiting booze, for instance, eliminates two significant hazards for breast cancer (smoking and excessive drinking). Engaging in consistent exercise can also decrease overall cancer risk, as can a balanced diet with fewer overly processed ingredients.

BuzzFeed News: Is breast cancer something only women can get?

Generally, we often discuss breast cancer in relation to women due to its increased prevalence among them. However, it's not exclusive to women. Men do get diagnosed with breast cancer too.

Men with a family history of substantial breast cancer should discuss screening suggestions with their doctor and don't hesitate to seek medical attention if they detect any breast changes.

Moreover, individuals assigned female at birth should adhere to the breast cancer screening guidelines, which include not just cisgender females but also transgender men and non-binary individuals.

