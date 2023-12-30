Escaped prisoner caught in hotel

A prisoner spends around two weeks in freedom after escaping to see a doctor. He didn't get far: the police have now caught the 25-year-old in a hotel. However, there is still no trace of another escaped criminal.

Just over two weeks after his escape during a doctor's visit outside Mannheim prison, a criminal is back behind bars. The 25-year-old was arrested in a hotel in Weinheim near Heidelberg, according to the police. He had offered no resistance. The police did not give any details about the circumstances of the arrest.

However, there is still no trace of another escaped prisoner. The offender from Bruchsal Prison had already escaped at the end of October during a guarded excursion to a quarry pond in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate). The man who has now been arrested used a visit to a doctor at the clinic in the neighboring city of Ludwigshafen in Mannheim to escape on 14 December. He had been accompanied by two members of staff.

He had also been handcuffed and shackled to a member of staff after his treatment by the orthodontist, as the Ministry of Justice subsequently announced. However, the shackles had been released in the open door of the van so that the prisoner could get in. At this moment, the man broke free, while at the same time an accomplice on a scooter approached from behind and fired a shot into the air with a gun.

In October 2022, the man was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Mannheim Regional Court for particularly serious robbery and extortion. The second escape after the incident in Germersheim had also led to sharp criticism of Baden-Württemberg's Minister of Justice, Marion Gentges. Her Ministry of Justice has now tightened the requirements for executions by decree.

