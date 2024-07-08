Kangaroo - Escaped on New Year's Eve - missing kangaroo captured

A Kangaroo, which had escaped in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district during New Year's Eve night, has reappeared - approximately 80 kilometers from home. The animal was captured by a man in Lüdersdorf in the Nordwestmecklenburg district, according to the police. This is close to the border with Schleswig-Holstein. The kangaroo is now in the horse pond of the man. The owner of the escaper from the vicinity of Sternberg has been informed.

It was unclear whether the kangaroo had already been returned to its owner and where it had traveled extensively during the past six months of its escape. The owner had already tried several times to recapture the pouch animal, but this proved to be difficult. The police reported that there was no danger from "the shy plant eater".

The owner of the escaped kangaroo, residing near Sternberg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, was relieved when they heard about its capture in Lüdersdorf, located in the District of Northwest Mecklenburg. Miscellaneous reports suggest that the wandering kangaroo might have visited various parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, including areas close to Schleswig-Holstein's border. Sternberg locals were intrigued by the tales of the kangaroo's adventures, which had turned out to be quite the talk of the town during the past six months. The local police in Ludwigslust-Parchim district had apparently received numerous calls related to the kangaroo sightings between New Year's Eve and its reappearance. Despite its long journey, the kangaroo maintained its shy nature while in captivity, continuing to be an unusual and interesting addition to the Nordwestmecklenburg district's wildlife.

