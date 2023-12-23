Skip to content
Escaped dog paralyzes Autobahn 6 for a short time

The Autobahn 6 near Schwetzingen (Rhine-Neckar district) was closed for a short time due to a loose dog. As the police announced on Saturday, a road user reported on Friday evening that a dog was running loose on the hard shoulder.

The police then closed the highway in both directions for around 15 minutes, according to a police spokesperson. The officers on the scene and the 18-year-old owner were eventually able to catch the animal again, they said. It had previously escaped while out for a walk. According to the information provided, there was no accident.

