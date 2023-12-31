Skip to content
Escaped criminals caught: Recognized by passers-by

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Tips came from passers-by: One week after two criminals escaped from a psychiatric hospital, the Berlin police caught the men, who were considered dangerous, in Friedrichshain on Sunday. The police had been searching for the 34-year-old suspected main perpetrator with a photo since Friday.

As the investigators announced in the afternoon, attentive passers-by recognized the 34-year-old accompanied by another man at around 11.35 am on the corner of Petersburger Straße and Landsberger Allee. They alerted the police. The duo initially tried to pass off false personal details - to no avail. The men were to be sent back to prison on Sunday.

The main offender is said to have injured two nurses during his escape early in the morning on December 24 and freed his fellow inmate of the same age. The man was in the secure hospital in Reinickendorf, where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed, because of an attempted murder.

