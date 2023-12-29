Keel - Escape of a suspected criminal ends on a porch roof

The escape from a hospital room at Kiel University Hospital came to an unplanned end for a suspected criminal. Instead of freedom, the 35-year-old ended up on the hospital's canopy on Friday and had to be brought down by the fire department, as Stephanie Lage from the Kiel police headquarters told the "Lübecker Nachrichten" newspaper.

According to the report, the 35-year-old had been caught shoplifting in Kiel on Thursday and also had a considerable amount of narcotics with him. He was therefore taken into custody. He then complained of pain in the cell on Friday morning and was taken to hospital.

There he then tried to escape through the window of the hospital room while an officer stood guard outside the door. However, he had fallen and remained lying on the porch roof with a foot injury. The police officer assigned to guard him then called the fire department, who brought the 35-year-old down with a turntable ladder. "He was then taken back into custody and is now waiting to be brought before the magistrate," the policewoman told the newspaper.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de