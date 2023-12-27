Crime - Escape from prison: Greens criticize conditions

Following the escape of two mentally ill offenders who are considered dangerous from the psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, the Berlin Greens have criticized the conditions in the facility. "A lack of space and overcrowding, accompanied by a massive shortage of staff due to over 80 unfilled positions in the psychiatric hospital, create a breeding ground for such incidents," explained Catherina Pieroth, health policy spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday. The health administration must finally take action and ensure the safety of the population, she added.

The two men had escaped early in the morning on Christmas Eve from the hospital for the psychiatric ward in north-west Berlin. According to information from the health authorities responsible for the psychiatric hospital, a 34-year-old inmate first called a 45-year-old nurse to him under a pretext and then hit her with a frying pan. A 53-year-old colleague of the woman is said to have rushed to her aid and was then attacked by the man with a knife. According to dpa information, she suffered injuries to her neck. The suspected attacker and another occupant then fled. According to the police, the men had still not been caught on Wednesday.

The hospital is a secure hospital in the Wittenau district where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed. It was only on Wednesday night last week that Berlin's psychiatric hospital made the headlines: unknown persons had attempted to free a member of a well-known clan of Arab origin from another psychiatric hospital in the Buch district. However, according to the health authorities, the plan failed because guards noticed the break-in and intervened. The strangers fled.

Police and health administration statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de