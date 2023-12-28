Berlin-Reinickendorf - Escape from prison: escapees not yet caught

The Berlin police are still looking for the two criminals who escaped from the psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The perpetrators have not yet been caught, a Berlin police spokeswoman said on Thursday. The two mentally ill men, who are regarded as dangerous, had escaped from the hospital for the psychiatric ward early on Christmas Eve. According to the police and the Berlin health authorities, one of the offenders attacked two nurses.

Berlin's mental health system has been overburdened for years. According to the responsible health authorities, the facility is being renovated and expanded to improve the situation in the long term. Twelve new places have now been filled. According to the administration, the House of Representatives decided that more money should be invested in the prison system. In the coming year, 83.3 million euros are to be invested and 89.2 million euros in 2025. Attempts will also be made to recruit more staff through more flexible concepts.

The Berlin Green Party had previously criticized the conditions in the facility. "A lack of space and overcrowding, accompanied by a massive shortage of staff due to over 80 unfilled positions in the prison system, create a breeding ground for such incidents," explained Catherina Pieroth, health policy spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group in the House of Representatives. The administration must finally take action and ensure the safety of the population.

The hospital for the correctional facility is a secure hospital in the Wittenau district where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed. It was only on the night of December 20 that Berlin's psychiatric hospital made the headlines: unknown persons had attempted to free a member of a known clan of Arab origin from another psychiatric hospital in the Buch district.

Police and health administration statement

Source: www.stern.de