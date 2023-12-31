After attack on freighter - Escalation in the Red Sea: US military kills Huthi rebels

Attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea have led to a direct escalation between the US military and Yemeni Huthi rebels. The responsible US regional command announced on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that the US military had come to the aid of a Danish container ship that had been attacked by the Houthis.

The pro-Iranian group had attacked the ship from four small boats with small arms, approached up to 20 meters and attempted to board the ship. A security team on board returned fire. US forces intervened, were attacked themselves and ultimately killed several of the rebels.

The US military said it sent naval helicopters to help, which were then fired on from the Huthi boats. "The US Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews," it said. "The fourth boat fled the area." There was no damage or casualties on the US side.

Huthi rebels: "US enemy bears the consequences"

The Houthi rebels accused the USA of attacking their boats. A spokesman for the rebels said in a televised address that ten of their members had been killed or disappeared in the incident. "The US enemy is bearing the consequences of this crime," the spokesman said.

According to the US military, the Danish container ship named "Maersk Hangzhou" was attacked twice within 24 hours. The US Navy had already responded to an initial call for help from the ship, which had already been hit by a missile on Saturday evening. However, the container ship remained seaworthy. No injuries were reported. According to the US Regional Command, this was the 23rd "illegal attack" by the Houthis on international shipping since October 19.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel with drones and rockets. Most recently, they have also repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea - one of the most important shipping routes for world trade, leading to the Suez Canal. In recent weeks, the US military has shot down various drones and missiles that were reportedly launched from Houthi areas in Yemen. The US side had not previously reported a direct and deadly exchange of fire with the rebels.

