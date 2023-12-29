Barbara Schöneberger - ESC veteran to host the 2024 preliminary round

Barbara Schöneberger (49) will also host the German ESC preliminary round in 2024. According to the official website "Eurovision.de", the show "Eurovision Song Contest - The German Final 2024" will take place on February 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. in Berlin. The show can be watched live on eurovision.de, on the German TV channel Ersten and in the ARD media library.

The application phase for the preliminary decision ran from September 7 to October 15. According to "Eurovision.de", there were 693 submissions, of which 495 were from individual artists. Schöneberger had already appeared in a clip for the call for entries, so the confirmation of her return as presenter of the preliminary round seemed to be just a formality.

In action for the eighth time

The 49-year-old first hosted the Eurovision Song Contest preliminary decision in 2014 under the motto "Our Song for Denmark". This was followed by appearances in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023. In 2019, she presented "Our Song for Israel" together with Linda Zervakis (48). For her presentation of "Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - Our Song for Liverpool", she won the German Television Award for Best Individual Performance in Entertainment last September.

Before the preliminary round on February 16, the six-part docutainment series "I want to go to the ESC!" will search for ESC talent together with Conchita Wurst (35) and Rea Garvey (50). According to the announcement, the two will act as coaches and put together their teams from a total of 15 talents. In the final edition, the audience will decide who gets to compete in the preliminary round. The last episode of "Ich will zum ESC!" can be seen live on February 8 from 10 p.m. on Ersten or in the ARD media library.

The 68th edition of the music competition will take place in Malmö. The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024. In the same week, on May 7 and May 9, the two semi-finals will be held beforehand.

