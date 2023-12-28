Eurovision Song Contest - ESC preliminary round with Schöneberger again

Barbara Schöneberger will once again host the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) for the eighth time. The responsible broadcaster, NDR, also announced on behalf of ARD that the show, this time called "Eurovision Song Contest 2024 - The German Final", will be broadcast from Studio Adlershof in Berlin on February 16, a Friday evening.

The two-hour show on Ersten is only scheduled for 10.05 p.m. and not for primetime at 8.15 p.m. "The winner of the ESC preliminary round will represent Germany at the ESC final in Malmö on May 11, 2024."

Schöneberger is the record holder

This year, the preliminary round was not held in February, but on March 3, a Thursday, and it also came from Cologne and not Berlin. For her presentation of the music show entitled "Unser Lied für Liverpool", Schöneberger (49) was honored six months later at the German Television Awards in the category "Best Individual Performance/Moderation Entertainment".

Schöneberger has hosted the German ESC preliminary round show from 2014 to 2017 and 2019 (with Linda Zervakis) and also in 2022 and 2023. There was no preliminary round in the coronavirus years 2020 and 2021.

In the list of presenters of the German preliminary round, Schöneberger is the record holder with eight appearances. She is followed by Axel Bulthaupt, who presented six times. Other presenters in history include Thomas Hermanns, Anke Engelke, Hape Kerkeling, Carmen Nebel, Hans-Joachim Kulenkampff, Carolin Reiber, Thomas Gottschalk and Katja Ebstein.

